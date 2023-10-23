Ash Williams Operator bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2: Release date, price, what's included, and more

The Ash Williams Operator bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2 is coming soon. The Evil Dead-Call of Duty crossover was announced long ago with the Season 6 roadmap.

However, the contents, price, and release date weren't disclosed then, and fans couldn't wait to know. Fortunately, new details have surfaced. In this article, we'll take a look at what you can get in the Ash Williams bundle.

Ash Williams Operator bundle release date and price in MW2 and Warzone 2

The Ash Williams Operator bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2 will be released on October 23, 2023. The crossover bundle is expected to cost 2400 COD points, roughly $20 in real-world currency. However, if Call of Duty follows the pricing policy they opted for with the Skeletor pack, it can cost 2800 CP or around $25.

At the time of writing, the bundle is only a few hours from launch. Once it goes live, you can purchase it directly from the in-game store's "Featured" section if you have sufficient COD points. If you don't, you'll have to purchase the additional amount from your platform's storefront.

COD points are available in packs, and here's how much you are likely to spend on the bundle depending on your current CP balance:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

What is included in the Ash Williams Operator bundle in MW2 and Warzone 2?

All items included in the Ash Williams Operator bundle (Image via Activision)

The Ash Williams Operator bundle in MW2 and Warzone 2 will feature eight items, including El Jefe himself. Here's everything included with the bundle:

"Ash" Operator skin

Operator skin "Boomstick" Lockwood 300 Shotgun Blueprint (Animated blueprint that gets bloodier with kills)

Lockwood 300 Shotgun Blueprint (Animated blueprint that gets bloodier with kills) "Groovy" Kastov 762 Assault Rifle Blueprint (Animated blueprint that gets bloodier with kills)

Kastov 762 Assault Rifle Blueprint (Animated blueprint that gets bloodier with kills) "Boomstick Boogie" Finishing Move

Finishing Move "Chainsaw" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "Deadites" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Evil Dead 2" Loading Screen

Loading Screen "Evil Dead" Emblem

That covers everything that there is to know about the upcoming Halloween Operator bundle in MW2 and Warzone 2. The bundle is also a part of the Carry Forward, so all these items can be used in Modern Warfare 3 on the release day.

