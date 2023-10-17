Skeletor Operator bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2: Release date, price, what's included, and more

The Skeletor Operator bundle is an upcoming in-game purchase for Warzone 2 and MW2. Keeping up with the Halloween theme, Call of Duty has introduced a host of new spooky Operators and in-game bundles. After the addition of Lilith from Diablo 4, the next Operator to join the games is Skeletor himself, the iconic supervillain and the primary enemy of He-Man.

Announced with the Season 6 roadmap, fans were eagerly anticipating his arrival to the shooter titles. Fortunately, the wait is nearly over, and Skeletor will arrive in the games wielding unique Weapon Blueprints, special moves, and more.

That said, in this article, we'll take a closer look at the Skeletor Operator bundle, its price, release date, all items included, and more.

Skeletor Operator bundle release date and price in MW2 and Warzone 2

The Skeletor Operator bundle will be released on October 17, 2023, in MW2 and Warzone 2. As for the pricing, the bundle will cost you 2800 COD points.

Once The Haunting event update goes live, you can purchase the bundle directly from the in-game store's Featured section. If you have sufficient CP, you can buy the bundle instantly. However, if you are short of 2800 CP, you must buy the additional amount. You can do so from your platform's respective stores, i.e., Microsoft Store, Steam, Battle.net, or PlayStation Store.

COD points can be purchased in packs, and they are as follows:

200 COD Points: $1.99

500 COD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

What is included in the Skeletor Operator bundle in MW2 and Warzone 2?

The Skeletor Operator bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2 will come with 11 items, including the supervillain himself. Here are all the items that you'll be able to access instantly upon purchase:

"Skeletor" Operator skin

Operator skin "Horde Skeletor" Operator skin

Operator skin "Disco Skeletor" Operator skin

Operator skin "Havoc" Vaznev-9K Weapon Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Yellow/Mistflame, Death Effect: Reclamation)

Vaznev-9K Weapon Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Yellow/Mistflame, Death Effect: Reclamation) "Grayskull Key" RPK Weapon Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Yellow/Mistflame, Death Effect: Reclamation)

RPK Weapon Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Yellow/Mistflame, Death Effect: Reclamation) "Skeletor's Malice" Finishing Move

Finishing Move "War Sled" Vehicle Skin

Vehicle Skin "Havoc Staff" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "Skeletor" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Lord Skeletor" Loading Screen

Loading Screen "Overlord of Evil" Emblem

That covers everything there is to know about the upcoming Operator bundle in MW2 and Warzone 2.

For those wondering, the Operator skins, along with all the items in the bundle, will carry forward to Modern Warfare 3 and will be useable on Day 1 of release.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty hub for the latest news about Modern Warfare 2, MW3, and Warzone.