Ash Williams from Evil Dead is reportedly coming to Call of Duty

Activision regularly incorporates new content into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 to freshen proceedings. With each new season and mid-season update, players are treated to unique game modes and maps, weapons and weapon camos, and fresh sets of challenges. There's always something to look forward to with each addition.

Notably, developers like to regularly update Operators and Operator skins. While these Operators tend to be arrivals from previous Call of Duty titles, players often witness brand-new characters.

The original Warzone and Warzone 2 have seen the arrival of iconic figures from other games or movies, and sometimes, even actual celebrities. That said, the next set of cameo features seems to have been leaked.

Evil Dead's Ash Williams might be making a Call of Duty cameo

Ash Williams from the Evil Dead movies and games is one of the rumored operators coming to Call of Duty (Image via Saber Interactive)

Call of Duty often collaborates with pop culture icons to incorporate new characters into the game. With the Season 05 Reloaded update, Tomb Raider's Lara Croft and the artist 21 Savage were added as Operators, along with Mace from the extended Call of Duty universe.

Now, according to @charlieINTEL on X, the new set of characters arriving to make a cameo includes Evil Dead's Ash Williams. The iconic ghoul-killing virtuoso with a chainsaw for a hand will waltz in to fight against rival Operators.

Expand Tweet

According to the leaks, Ash Williams will be joining the roster of available operators once the Season 06 update goes live, but it's still unclear if gamers will see the Bruce Campbell version.

Aside from Ash Williams, three other characters are reportedly coming as Operators for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2: Skeletor, Spawn, and Alucard.

Expand Tweet

These reported appearances have not been confirmed by official sources, so players must wait until more information regarding the upcoming season of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is shared.

It's also worth noting that Ash Williams, along with other characters from the Evil Dead franchise, have their own title called "Evil Dead: The Game." It is an asymmetric survival horror that incorporates PvP and co-op elements.

With Season 05 Reloaded being freshly released, it might be too soon to ponder the new additions in the Season 06 update. Until further details are released, players may check out everything Season 05 Reloaded brings to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.