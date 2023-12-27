Best DG-56 loadout in Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The DG-56 is an assault rifle (AR) featured in Warzone and is part of the massive arsenal that comprises both Modern Warfare 3 exclusive weapons and carryforwards ones from Modern Warfare 2. This AR stands out as one of the best in its class due to its excellent attributes in terms of damage, accuracy, and recoil control, making it a formidable option for medium to long-range engagements.

Assault rifles have always been favored by the fanbase due to their ease of control and balanced attributes in every area. As a result, the DG-56 has quickly become one of the most popular weapons. This article will highlight the best loadout for it in Warzone (WZ).

Best Holger DG-56 loadout attachments in Warzone

DG-56 loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/ @EyeQew)

The DG-56 is a three-round burst-fire weapon and is a solid option for WZ as it offers exceptional accuracy and a good TTK rating. With the below-mentioned attachments, the weapon's performance is enhanced in terms of damage, range, and accuracy.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor

Sonic Suppressor Barrel: DG-56 LS18 Barrel

DG-56 LS18 Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Ammunition: 5.56 Nato High Grain

5.56 Nato High Grain Magazine: 40 Round Mag

The Sonic Suppressor is a muzzle attachment built to suppress gunshots and keep you off the enemy radar. Additionally, this attachment enhances the bullet velocity and damage range.

The DG-56 LS18 Barrel is a long tactical barrel and is perfect for this build, improving bullet velocity, damage range, aiming idle sway, gun kick control, and recoil control.

For the optic attachment, the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x is the perfect choice, as it offers 2.5x magnification to enhance your visibility when engaging distant enemies.

The 5.56 Nato High Grain Rounds are heavier bullets that improve the bullet velocity and damage range at the expense of a slight reduction in recoil control.

Finally, the 40-round magazine is essential, ensuring an increased bullet capacity in the chamber.

Best DG-56 class setup and perks

DG-56 class setup (Image via Activision)

Here is the list of equipment and perks that are best for the DG-56 loadout in Warzone:

Perk package:

Perk Slot 1: Double Time (Increases tac sprint duration and reduces refresh time)

(Increases tac sprint duration and reduces refresh time) Perk Slot 2: Sleight of Hand (Reload faster)

(Reload faster) Perk Slot 3: Tempered (Refill armor plates to full with two plates instead of three)

(Refill armor plates to full with two plates instead of three) Perk Slot 4: Birdseye (UAVs scan faster and show the heading of the enemy for your squad; also detects ghosted players)

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Throwing Knife

How to unlock DG-56 in Warzone?

Unlock DG-56 in Warzone by playing matches and progressing your account to level 25. With this, the Armory Unlock Challenge will become accessible, and now you need to complete daily challenges to unlock the aforementioned assault rifle.

Best secondary to DG-56 in Warzone

Expand Tweet

The DG-56 AR is best for medium to long-range battles but is quite ineffective in close-range. To mitigate this drawback, it is best to pair this weapon with a formidable SMG like the Striker, renowned for dominating the close-range meta. This combination ensures versatility across all ranges.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more WZ weapon guides.