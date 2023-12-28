Best DG-58 LSW loadout in Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The DG-58 LSW is a light machine gun in Call of Duty: Warzone and stands out as one of the best in its class, especially among the MW3-exclusive weapons. While it didn't have much popularity in MW3, it has come out as a meta choice in Warzone. Players are trying new weapon combinations to dominate the evolving meta. The LMG category, in particular, is the top contender for long-range meta.

The DG-58 LSW has great attributes that perfectly suit the battle royale scenario. It has excellent damage output, low recoil, and an impressive distance TTK rating. This article highlights the best loadout for this weapon in Warzone.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Best DG-58 LSW loadout attachments in Warzone

DG-58 LSW loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The DG-58 LSW is a solid pick in Warzone, offering you reliability and virtually zero recoil when equipped with the right attachments. This build is focused on achieving extended range and precise accuracy, along with a slight increase in damage and recoil control.

Recommended build:

Muzzle : Shadowstrike Suppressor

: Shadowstrike Suppressor Barrel: Wudi Long Barrel

Wudi Long Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock: Hardened Rubber CQC Buttplate

Hardened Rubber CQC Buttplate Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip

The Shadowstrile Suppressor is a great muzzle attachment that keeps your gunshots hidden from the enemy radar while also providing a slight boost in accuracy.

The Wudi Long Barrel is specially designed for long-range build, significantly enhancing aiming idle sway, bullet velocity, range, recoil control, and gun kick control.

The Corio Eagleseye 2.5x is a fan-favorite optic that is perfect for distance fights as it offers clear visibility with 2.5x magnification.

The Hardened Rubber CQC Buttplate is a stock attachment that improves mobility by increasing ADS speed, aim walking speed, firing aim stability, and overall movement speed.

Finally, the Chewk Angled Grip enhances accuracy, recoil control, and mobility by providing increased aiming idle sway, aim walking speed, movement speed, and horizontal recoil control.

Best DG-58 LSW class setup and perks

DG-58 LSW class setup (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of equipment and perks that are best for the DG-58 LSW loadout in WZ:

Perk package:

Perk Slot 1: Double Time (Increases tac sprint duration and reduces refresh time)

(Increases tac sprint duration and reduces refresh time) Perk Slot 2: Sleight of Hand (Reload faster)

(Reload faster) Perk Slot 3: Tempered (Refill armor plates to full with two plates instead of three)

(Refill armor plates to full with two plates instead of three) Perk Slot 4: Birdseye (UAVs scan faster and show the heading of the enemy for your squad; also detects ghosted players)

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Throwing Knife

How to unlock DG-58 LSW in Warzone

The DG-58 LSW is one of the first weapons that you can access in Warzone. The weapon will be unlocked automatically once you progress your account to level 7 by playing a few matches.

Best secondary to DG-58 LSW in Warzone

Rival-9 attachments (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The RIval-9 SMG is the best weapon to pair with the DG-58 LSW in WZ. This combination is reliable, easy to control, and provides maximum performance in any situation.

Rival-9 build:

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Stock: Rival-FA Tactical Stock

Rival-FA Tactical Stock Rear Grip: Rival Vice Assault Grip

Rival Vice Assault Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more WZ weapon guides.