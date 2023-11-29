Best ISO Hemlock loadout Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The ISO Hemlock is a carryforward assault rifle from Modern Warfare 2 to Modern Warfare 3. The weapon initially reigned as an overpowering force, dominating the battlefield for weeks. However, subsequent updates resulted in major nerfs by the developers. Despite these changes, the AR remained popular among committed players. Even in MW3, it continues to be fairly effective.

In MW3, all carryforward weapons were adjusted to maintain balanced gameplay. An optimal loadout with proper attachments and class setup is required to maximize the performance of the aforementioned weapon.

That said, this article provides the best loadout for the ISO Hemlock in Modern Warfare 3.

Best ISO Hemlock loadout attachments in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

ISO Hemlock in MW3 (Image via Activision)

With its minimum recoil, the ISO Hemlock is easy to use. Its dependability provides precise shot placement in medium-range battles. Proper attachments improve accuracy, damage range, and recoil control, resulting in enhanced performance. This configuration allows for effectiveness even in long-distance battles.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Colossus Suppressor

Colossus Suppressor Barrel: Fielder T-50

Fielder T-50 Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

XTEN Grip Underbarrel: SL Skeletal Vertical Grip

The Colossus Suppressor muzzle makes the weapon significantly silent while firing, effectively concealing it from enemy radar detection. Furthermore, it improves recoil control, allowing for better performance in longer-range engagements.

The Fielder T-50 barrel is an important attachment designed to enhance the weapon's long-range capabilities by increasing bullet velocity, damage range, recoil control, and hip fire accuracy.

The XTEN Grip improves mobility and handling, maximizing sprint-to-fire and ADS speed. Meanwhile, the SL Skeletal Vertical Grip underbarrel increases recoil control by increasing ADS speed, vertical recoil mitigation, gun kick control, and sprint-to-fire speed.

Finally, the Cronen Mini Pro optic improves visibility with a little blue dot in the center, although it's entirely up to your personal preference.

Best ISO Hemlock class setup and perks

ISO Hemlock class setup (Image via Activision)

The list of perks and pieces of equipment best for the ISO Hemlock's class setup in MW3 are given below:

Vest: Infantry

Infantry Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Boots: Tactical Pads

Tactical Pads Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

Bone Conduction Headset Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Field Upgrade: Munition Box

How to unlock the ISO Hemlock in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Unlock the ISO Hemlock in Modern Warfare 3 by extracting it from the zombies mode.

Best secondary weapon for the ISO Hemlock in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

The ISO Hemlock excels in medium-range battles but lacks in close quarters when challenged against specific close-range weaponry. To mitigate this, equipping a powerful SMG, such as the Rival-9 or the WSP Swarm, is advised for exerting dominance in close-range encounters. This combination offers a flexible loadout that maximizes versatility across various battle scenarios.

