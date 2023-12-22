Best Longbow loadout in Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Call of Duty Warzone offers a variety of long-range weapons like the Longbow that pack a powerful punch. It is placed under the Sniper Rifle category in the battle royale’s arsenal and can be built to amplify different stats like mobility or overall damage output. The base stats of the gun are quite impressive but lack in delivering the one-shot feature due to the damage fall-off in longer distances.

The Longbow sniper has emerged as a popular choice for the player base to utilize in both Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone. It is easily customizable through the gunsmith feature and boasts flexibility in a weapon class that is quite difficult to master. With the correct attachments, you can engineer a lethal setup to dominate online lobbies.

This article will highlight the best Longbow loadout in Warzone.

Best Longbow loadout attachments in Warzone

Longbow Sniper Rifle (Image via Activision)

Recommended build:

Barrel: Pro-99 Long Barrel

Pro-99 Long Barrel Underbarrel: FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip

FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Rear Grip: Nought-Z3 Grip

Nought-Z3 Grip Stock: No Stock

The Pro-99 Long barrel attachment increases damage range and bullet velocity.

The FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip underbarrel increases horizontal recoil, aiming idle sway, gun kick control, and aim walking steadiness.

The FSS OLE-V Laser improves aiming stability and Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed.

The Nought-Z3 rear grip increases sprint-to-fire speed and ADS speed.

The No Stock attachment increases sprint-to-fire speed, movement speed, aim walking speed, and aiming idle sway.

Best Longbow class setup and perks

Longbow weapon (Image via Activision)

You can utilize the equipment listed below to make the most out of the sniper rifle in the battle royale.

Perk package:

Perk Slot 1: EOD

EOD Perk Slot 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk Slot 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk Slot 4: Resolute

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Frag Grenade

The Longbow is a reliable weapon that can be shaped for almost any scenario including fast-paced gunfights or long-ranged skirmishes. However, the attachments need to be matched correctly without compromising the stats like damage range.

The Double Time and Resolute perks provide extra movement speed needed to escape from dangerous areas even when under enemy gunfire. The Tempered perk makes it easier for you to reset in the middle of combat with just two plates to renew full armor. The EOD perk is a great tool that can reduce the incoming damage of explosives.

How to unlock Longbow in Warzone?

You can easily get your hands on the Longbow sniper rifle by reaching level 25 on your account and completing the required Armory Challenges. Once this is done, you can equip the weapon to any loadout.

Best secondary to Longbow in Warzone

Expand Tweet

This Longbow build is great for fast-paced combat but will require some practice. Pairing a sniper with close-range weapons like the WSP Swarm Sub Machine Gun works best.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Warzone weapon build guides.