Best M13C loadout for Warzone and MW2: Class setup, attachments, Perks, and more

The M13C is an Assault Rifle in MW2 and Warzone. It is the latest weapon to join the game's meta and is a reward for the Shadow Siege event. According to the Call of Duty blog, the firearm is the direct counterpart to the M13B. It shoots .300 BLK rounds instead of the regular 5.56. As a result, it comes in a small form factor and can perform exceptionally as a standard primary and a Sniper Support rifle.

It boasts a faster fire rate and mobility over the M13B AR but lags in many aspects. For instance, it has a high recoil, which makes the gun difficult to use, especially at mid and long-range engagements, scenarios where the M13B excels. Many of these issues can be negated to an extent with the help of a proper loadout and class.

Hence this guide will look closer at the best attachments for the Assault Rifle, the best Perks, Equipment, and more.

Best M13C loadout to use in Warzone and MW2

Best loadout for the M13C in MW2 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

Depending on your game, Warzone or MW2, you would want to set up M13C your loadouts differently. Each game has its requirements. For instance, in the BR title, almost all players equip shields, which requires players to shoot more bullets. Similarly, in Modern Warfare 2, players tend to optimize their weapons for mobility and speed, which is much faster than the battle royale title.

Hence, keeping in mind the varied conditions in both games, the following loadouts are recommended:

Modern Warfare 2

Barrel: 10" Bruen FCT-6

10" Bruen FCT-6 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Stock: Bruen Flash V4 Stock

Bruen Flash V4 Stock Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Laser: 1mW Quick Fire Laser

WZ

Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon

14" Bruen Echelon Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Stock: Bruen R90 Factory

Bruen R90 Factory Rear Grip: D37 Grip

D37 Grip Magazine: 45-Round Mag

These attachments should give you the best possible experience in the two games. The Modern Warfare 2 build optimizes the weapon for speed and mobility. In contrast, the WZ build is curated to improve accuracy across all ranges.

Best Class setup for the M13C in Warzone and MW2

M13C ideal class setup for MW2 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

Building the best loadout for the M13C in Warzone and MW2 is only half the task. You'll now have to set up a proper class around it. However, like attachments, the set of Perks, Equipment, Secondary, and Field Upgrade(s) would differ in both titles. That said, the following are recommended with the Assault Rifle to make the most out of it:

Modern Warfare 2

Secondary

FTAC Siege/X13 Auo

Perks

Base Perk 1: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Quick Fix

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stun Grenade

Field Upgrades

Dead Silence

Trophy System

WZ

Secondary

Signal 50/Victus XMR/SP-X 80/MCPR-300

Perks

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

Equipment

Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Field Upgrades

Dead Silence

How to unlock the M13C in Warzone and MW2

Guide to unlocking the M13C in Warzone and MW2 (Image via Activision)

As stated earlier, the M13C can be unlocked for free in MW2 and Warzone by participating in the Shadow Siege event. To get a hold of it in the event, follow the steps below:

After the Zaya Observatory is blown up, head to the location.

As enemy Helicopters start approaching, start shooting at them.

Eliminate five such Helicopters or get five assists in doing so.

This will unlock the weapon. Alternatively, players can pre-order Modern Warfare 3 to get a blueprint for the Assault Rifle instantly.

However, the exact procedure for unlocking it after the event ends isn't known. Based on previous trends, it can be safely assumed that the rifle will be unlocked via a challenge or DMZ extracts.

That covers everything that there is to know about the brand-new Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and WZ.