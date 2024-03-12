Best meta assault rifle in Warzone (Season 2 Reloaded)

In the latest Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update, the SVA-545 has undergone significant buffs, earning it the status of a formidable assault rifle in Modern Warfare 3. Its unexpected improvements make it a standout choice for seasoned players, and a carefully curated class setup ensures its dominance on the battlefield.

This article provides the best SVA-545 loadout and class setup for players to use. Read on for more details.

Best SVA-545 loadout attachments in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded

SVA-545 loadout (Image via @Ears/Youtube)

Here are the best attachments for the assault rifle in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded:

Muzzle: T51R Billeted Brake

Barrel: STV Precision Barrel

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Optic: JAK Glassless

Stock: Mane V6 Stock

T51R Billeted Brake (Muzzle)

Elevates vertical recoil control, aiming stability, and gun kick control.

Transforms the SVA-545 into an accurate, laser-like weapon suitable for run-and-gun engagements.

STV Precision Barrel (Barrel)

Enhances recoil control, gun kick control, bullet velocity, range, and aim idle sway control.

Crucial for versatile combat scenarios, providing an edge at longer ranges.

Bruen Heavy Support Grip (Underbarrel)

Offers increased gun kick control, minus sway control ability, horizontal recoil, and firing aiming stability.

Enables players to maintain full-auto control across various distances.

JAK Glassless (Optic)

A precision-focused optic for a clean sight picture, with increased firing aiming stability and visual recoil control.

Mane V6 Stock (Stock)

Recommended for enhancing recoil control and gun kick control.

Ensures stability during full-auto engagements across the map.

Weapon Performance

This buffed SVA-545 loadout features minimal recoil and swift aim-down-sights (ADS) time. The two-round burst mode stands out as a precise and effective option, offering players a lethal edge in eliminating opponents with efficiency.

Best Secondary Weapon to SVA-545 in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded

Paired with the Cor-45, the SVA-545's secondary counterpart benefits from the XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit, transforming it into a versatile submachine gun. Attachments such as the 40-round drum, SL Skeletal Vertical Grip, Colossus Suppressor XS version, and XRK Dynamic Precision Stock enhance its performance.

Best SVA-545 class setup and perks in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded

Complementing the loadout are essential perks, including the Munitions Box, Scavenger Gloves, Covert Sneakers, Bone Conduction Headset, and the CCT Comms Vest. These enhance survivability, maintain a low profile on the radar, and provide valuable intelligence on enemy positions.

The buffed SVA-545 is a force to be reckoned with in Season 2 Reloaded, offering players a blend of accuracy, control, and firepower. Whether opting for full-auto or two-round burst gameplay, this assault rifle excels in diverse combat situations.

The suggested class setup, combined with the Cor-45 secondary and strategic perks, creates a versatile and deadly loadout. With this new SVA-545 loadout, you should be able to make the most out of this assault rifle in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded.