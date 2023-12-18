Best one shot Shotgun loadout in Warzone Season 1

Post the recent Warzone Season 1 patch, a new one-shot Shotgun has entered the scene. The Lockwood 300 is now capable of taking down enemies with just one shot and is extremely lethal at close ranges. This makes the weapon a must-have for those who prefer playing modes such as Resurgence, where most encounters take place in close quarters, demanding a lethal and fast time-to-kill firearm to come out on top.

However, the Shotgun on its own has quite a few quirks. Hence, to capitalize on this weapon, players must equip proper attachments and curate a proper class setup that helps leverage the strengths of the Shotgun.

That said, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at the best one-shot loadout to use in the battle royale title right now.

Best Lockwood 300 one-shot loadout attachments in Warzone Season 1

Best one-shot Lockwood 300 Shotgun loadout in Warzone Season 1 (Image via Activision)

For the best results with the Lockwood 300 in Warzone Season 1, it is advised to use the following attachments:

Recommended build:

Muzzle: XTEN V1.3 Choke

XTEN V1.3 Choke Barrel: Matuzek 812 Barrel

Matuzek 812 Barrel Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Heist Stock Mod

Heist Stock Mod Trigger Action: Maelstorm Dual Trigger

Here's how they affect the Shotgun:

The XTEN V1.3 Choke is essentially a range booster that enables you to hit your targets farther without damage drop-off.

Similar to the XTEN Choke, the Matuzek 812 Barrel also boosts the damage of the weapon. But that's not all. This barrel attachment tightens the pellet spread, making sure all the bullets hit the target, dealing the maximum possible damage. The Matuzek 812 also boosts the bullet velocity and assists in hitting moving targets.

The Heist Stock Mod gives you a huge mobility boost, allowing you to run circles around your opponents and eventually take them out. It boosts the aim down sight speed, sprint to fire speed, and overall movement speed.

The Maelstorm Dual Trigger is the most important attachment on this list. Instead of shooting one round at a time, it allows you to shoot both rounds at once, dealing the damage required for that one-shot kill.

Best Lockwood 300 class setup and perks in Warzone Season 1

Best Lockwood 300 class setup for Warzone Season 1 (Image via Activision)

To leverage the strengths of the Lockwood 300 in Warzone Season 1, the following Perks and Equipment are recommended:

Perk Package:

Perk Slot 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk Slot 2: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk Slot 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk Slot 4: Resolute

Equipment:

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Throwing Knife

The Double Time Perk ensures you can tactical sprint longer. This can mean both chasing down your enemies as well escaping unfavorable situations. With a one-shot Shotgun, however, you are more likely to be the one on the hunt as your enemies try to evade your bullets.

Sleight of Hand is one of the most important Perks for this particular build. Using the Maelstorm Dual Trigger means you would have to reload after every shot. But with this Perk, you can reload your weapon quicker. Hence, even if you miss a shot, you will have another one loaded in no time.

Tempered Perk reduces the armor plate requirements from three to two without affecting the defense stats. This makes you faster on the battlefield and helps you survive with fewer resources.

Resolute makes your character move faster when shot. This can come in handy to escape situations or simply get to cover quickly.

As for the Equipment, a Throwing Knife ensures an instant kill after a knockout, and the Smoke Grenade denies vision for your enemies, which can be used to revive knocked teammates or simply reposition.

How to unlock the Lockwood 300 in Warzone Season 1?

Unlocking the Lockwood 300 in Warzone Season 1 is pretty straightforward. All you have to do is to reach a Military Rank of 36. This will unlock the Shotgun. Once unlocked, it is advised to play a few matches with it and level it up to unlock all the attachments mentioned above.

Best Secondary weapon for Lockwood 300 in Warzone Season 1

Bruen MK9 (Image via Activision)

Since the Lockwood 300 is a Shotgun, it is best paired with a weapon that can handle mid-and-long range engagements. You may equip it along with an LMG, such as the Bruen MK9, which is also deemed a meta weapon after the recent update.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty hub for the latest news about MW3, MW2, and Warzone.