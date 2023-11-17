Best Bruen Mk9 loadout Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The Bruen Mk9 is a light machine gun (LMG) exclusive to Modern Warfare 3. Unlike typical LMGs, it offers enhanced mobility and a rapid firing rate, making for a versatile weapon. This firearm excels in medium-range engagements while also being effective in close and long-range battles when paired with proper attachments.

This article will provide a detailed guide, illustrating an optimized loadout with appropriate attachments and class setup to improve the Bruen Mk9's performance in Modern Warfare 3.

Best Bruen Mk9 loadout attachments in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Bruen Mk9 LMG in MW3 (Image via Activision)

The Bruen Mk9 stands out as a great weapon, with a rapid firing rate and effective covering fire, similar to the versatility of an assault rifle. Its adaptability extends to various ranges, providing users a perfect option for combat scenarios. This weapon's low recoil assures ease of use while delivering the firepower required for victory in varied battles.

The below build prioritizes lowering recoil to insignificance with the use of particular attachments, optimizing the Bruen Mk9's performance across all ranges.

Recommended build

Muzzle: Colossus Suppressor

Colossus Suppressor Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Stip-40 Grip Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Magazine: 60-Round Mag

The Colossus Suppressor muzzle makes you undetected on enemy radar, along with increased damage range and recoil control. Additionally, the Stip-40 Grip provides a better grip, enhancing the recoil control and gun kick control. While the DR-6 Handstop underbarrel offers enhanced mobility with increased aim walking speed, ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and movement speed.

The 60-round mag is better since it offers quick reload speed along with increased ASD speed, sprint-to-fore speed, and movement speed.

Finally, the Slate Reflector optic provides better visibility, but it's completely based on the player's preference.

Best Bruen Mk9 class setup and perks

Bruen Mk9 class setup (Image via Activision)

Below is a list of all the perks and pieces of equipment best for the Bruen Mk9's class setup in MW3.

Vest: Infantry

Infantry Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Boots: Tactical Pads

Tactical Pads Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

Bone Conduction Headset Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Field Upgrade: Munition Box

How to unlock Bruen Mk9 in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

To unlock the Bruen Mk9 LMG in Modern Warfare 3, you simply need to play the multiplayer or the zombie mode to level up your account to Level 31.

Best secondary weapon for the Bruen Mk9 in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

While the Bruen Mk9 has a high rate of fire as an LMG, it is limited in close-quarters combat against dedicated weapons. To mitigate this limitation, an ideal tactic is to couple this LMG with a powerful SMG such as the Rival-9 or the WSP Swarm. This tactical combination offers versatility in a variety of combat scenarios.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more MW3 weapon guides.