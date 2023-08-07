Best sniper support loadout of FR Avancer in Warzone 2 Season 5

The FR Avancer is the latest weapon addition in Warzone 2 with the release of its Season 5 update. The title's armory continues expanding, and players now have a varied range to choose from. This assault rifle has a high rate of fire and a balanced TTK (time-to-kill), making it an excellent choice for medium-range combat. Whether utilized as a primary option or as sniper support, it serves as an excellent choice for various scenarios.

Popular Warzone 2 streamer WhosImmortal has demonstrated a powerful FR Avancer sniper support build that will assist players in making the best use of the weapon's efficacy since medium to long-range conflicts are popular in Warzone 2. This article will give the attachments indicated by the streamer, as well as a suitable class configuration.

Best FR Avancer sniper support loadout in Warzone 2

The FR Avancer is a reliable alternative with controllable recoil, steadiness, and a fast fire rate. With its well-balanced qualities, this weapon fits well in the current meta. While it lacks any special dominant feature, its adaptability is beneficial in all situations.

The weapon is a dependable and versatile option, accommodating a broad range of playstyles, and also possess solid base stats that include a 923 rpm firing rate, 650 m/s muzzle velocity, 280 ADS time, and 195 ms TTK up to 29 meters.

Best attachments for the FR Avancer

The weapon is a fantastic choice for sniper support and will definitely deliver positive results. However, proper attachments will be required to fully utilize its potential and configure it correctly to transform it into a dominant force in medium-range encounters.

The attachments listed below will improve the weapon's performance by boosting ADS speed and providing better stability with higher bullet velocity, allowing you to participate in medium-range conflicts with more ease.

Loadout for this weapon (Image via sym.gg)

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 (vertical -0.84; horizontal +0.54)

Harbinger D20 (vertical -0.84; horizontal +0.54) Barrel: 435 mm FR435 (vertical +0.28; horizontal +0.22)

435 mm FR435 (vertical +0.28; horizontal +0.22) Underbarrel: Ftac Ripper 56 (vertical +0.43; horizontal +0.2)

Ftac Ripper 56 (vertical +0.43; horizontal +0.2) Rear Grip: SA Ion (vertical +0.54; horizontal +0.25)

SA Ion (vertical +0.54; horizontal +0.25) Magazine: 60-round Mag

The Harbinger D20 muzzle and the 435 mm FR435 barrel are important attachments for this build. They will enhance the bullet velocity, damage range, recoil control, hip fire accuracy, and recoil steadiness, along with sound suppression.

The Ftac Ripper 56 underbarrel and the SA Ion rear grip are both useful to enhance the stability of the weapon by increasing the recoil control, recoil stabilization, aiming idle stability, and hip fire accuracy.

Finally, the 60-round magazine is a crucial attachment since the weapon has a rapid rate of fire; thus, having 30 extra rounds in the chamber is critical.

Best class setup for the FR Avancer

The right class setup will assist players in overcoming numerous challenges in Warzone 2 and offer an advantage over opponents if correctly chosen.

Class setup for the aforementioned weapon (Image via Activision)

Primary weapon: FJX Imperium/Carrack .300/MCPR 300

FJX Imperium/Carrack .300/MCPR 300 Secondary weapon: FR Avancer

FR Avancer Tactical equipment: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Base perks: Scavenger and Double Time

Scavenger and Double Time Bonus perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate perk: High Alert