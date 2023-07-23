Best Tempus Torrent loadout for Modern Warfare 2 : Class setup, attachments, and more

The Tempus Torrent is one of the strongest DMRs (Designated Marksman Rifles) in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. Aside from being a high-caliber firearm, it also carries multiple attachments, making it a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield. Activision recently introduced a new health and armor system for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in its Season 4 update. With various health changes and an increased TTK (Time-to-kill), the Marksman Rifle becomes a favorable choice for gamers.

This article will offer a loadout that works best with the Tempus DMR in MW2.

How to make the perfect loadout for the Tempus Torrent in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2?

The Tempus Torrent was added to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as a part of the Season 2 update in February 2023. Since its addition, the weapon quickly took over the DMR meta as an intense and hard-hitting firearm.

With a TTK of 759 in the DMR class, the Tempus DMR beats the Iso Hemlock, which has 700 TTK. Moreover, the former is also a good choice for long-range gunfights for its accuracy and recoil.

Attachments to run on the Tempus Torrent DMR in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 4

You can use the following attachments on the Tempus Torrent while running it during the Season 4 update:

Muzzle : SA Leveler 55

: SA Leveler 55 Guard : Torrent Tac Guard

: Torrent Tac Guard Barrel : 24" Outreach 4

: 24" Outreach 4 Underbarrer : Lockgrip Precision-40

: Lockgrip Precision-40 Ammunition : Personal preference

: Personal preference Optic : Iron Sight recommended

: Iron Sight recommended Rear Grip : Sakin ZX Grip

: Sakin ZX Grip Stock : Personal preference

: Personal preference Receiver: Personal preference

You will have a much faster ADS (aim down sight) time in a gunfight with no optics attached. Moreover, you will also gain increased mobility when sprinting and easily maneuver when in a close-quarter environment.

However, if you find yourself in frequent ranged encounters, attach an SZ SRO-7 scope which will serve you in both medium and long ranges. With a much lower recoil and a relatively high TTK, you can one-shot your enemies with the DMR.

How to unlock the Tempus Torrent in Modern Warfare 2?

Unlocking the Tempus DMR is relatively simple in MW2. It does not require you to grind through the weapon trees for the firearm. Here's how you can unlock it:

Get 25 double kills with any marksman rifle in MW2 or Warzone 2.

Alternatively, you can purchase the Store Bundle from the in-game shop when available.

Activision offers a wide variety of options when setting up a weapon loadout. You can try out different attachments when running the DMR in MW2 for a unique experience.