"Bring this back": Call of Duty players on Reddit demand the inclusion of Drill Charge in MW3

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is slated to release on November 10, 2023, and the community has raised a demand to preserve the Drill Charge lethal. It is a unique tool that arrived with Modern Warfare 2 that could inject explosives from one side of a wall to the other.

Modern Warfare 3 is going to bring back some of the classic mechanics, including slide cancel and reload cancel. The developers have also announced that the upcoming shooter will introduce a new stance alongside a gear-based perk system.

However, the community wishes that the game keep a few of the MW2 elements intact in the new shooter.

The creator of a Reddit post stated that they wished to god that the drill charge crossed over to MW3:

"Bring this back"

CoD community requests for Drill Charge to remain in MW3

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) has become the talk of the show after its latest game reveal trailers. The CoD community is massive and generally debates about various topics on social media platforms like Reddit. The latest post that has been gaining a lot of traction was put up by "Kappanapa," who cited their wish to see the Drill Charge lethal equipment in MW3.

The official Call of Duty blog has already announced some surface-level details about the content crossover from MW2 to the upcoming title. However, the exact details have not been officially confirmed at the time of writing this article.

The post gained the attention of a few players, who immediately chimed in with agreement in the comment section. It is a largely supported notion as most regular players understand the strength of a Drill Charge alongside its capability to flush out players from hiding spots. It has become an important tool as it can help players take down enemies without putting themselves at risk.

A comment cited how useful it can be against enemy operators using riot shields to camp out or deflect most bullets. It can also be used to clear out difficult corners and initiate gunfights.

The player base additionally considers it a crucial part of the new gameplay elements that arrived with MW2 and suspects that only the throwing stars might not cross over.

All that said, a percentage of the player base shared concern about whether it would be useful when players could absorb the damage with perks like "Bomb Squad." The developers have already announced a new perk system and might tweak the pros and cons.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.