Is Modern Warfare 3 Slide Cancel overhaul worth it?

While the revelation that Modern Warfare 3 would include remastered MW2 (2009) maps and the famous ACR Assault Rifle has piqued the CoD community's interest, it is the return of the Slide Cancel overhaul that has everyone excited. This feature quickens the pace of multiplayer and amplifies the skill difference between competitors.

While players are eager to try out the movement of MW3, CoD fans are concerned with the well-being of their controllers. Slide canceling is a movement feature added in MW 2019 that allow players to move across the area fast, and maneuver enemies in gunfights. This overhaul in MW 2019 requires you to repeatedly push multiple inputs, causing the controllers to suffer significantly.

Slide Cancel overhaul returns to Modern Warfare 3

Activision confirmed that players could cancel slide animations in the Modern Warfare 3 reveal blog post. However, the developers made it clear that canceling a slide does not result in a tactical sprint reset.

Sledgehammer Games also disclosed that an equippable Perk has been added to improve ADS precision. The update also adds more control over the direction of slides, as well as the option to cancel the animation and immediately return to a standing posture.

While it's unclear whether players would need to equip this Perk to use slide canceling, it's certain that the feature will be altered from its original form from Modern Warfare 2019.

Is Slide Cancel overhaul worth it in Modern Warfare 3?

In MW 2019, starting a tactical sprint and then continuing to run would prevent the sprint from re-enabling until extra action was taken to stop the movement. As a result, players regularly reset their tactical sprint within matches, contributing unnecessarily to the wear and tear of their controllers over time. So the CoD community relied too much on slide-canceling to explore the game efficiently.

JGOD, a popular YouTube CoD gaming analyst, revealed a huge update in Modern Warfare 3. The tactical sprint in MW3 recharges while the player is in motion. This important change removes the need for frequent slide-canceling. It is expected to evolve into a more specialized technique in MW3, used strategically during corner peeks and gunfights.

In MW3, players will enjoy a redesigned slide-canceling experience. JGOD envisions a return to its roots as a skillful movement rather than a series of button presses.

This change represents a positive shift in gaming dynamics, allowing players to engage in the method with more finesse. The redesigned Slide Cancel overhaul mechanism in MW3 promises an improved and more strategic approach.