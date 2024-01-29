"Bring this game back": Fans disappointed over Activision's slept on opportunity with CoD Future Warfare

When it comes to first-person shooters, CoD (Call of Duty) is the go-to franchise for most gamers. The series has released new titles annually since 2007, but not all projects make it to store shelves. Some get scrapped during development, and one such project is NX1, aka Call of Duty: Future Warfare, which was being developed by Neversoft back in 2010.

Unfortunately, it never saw the light of day, as Activision had it canceled. Recently, however, footage of the game appeared online, and this has excited and disappointed CoD fans, with many explaining their bittersweet emotions on social media. Replying to the video of the game on X, a fan who goes by the username @iKarma95 commented:

"Bring this game back I know it's been well over a decade but this is cool"

They loved the gameplay featured in the clip despite it being over a decade old in 2024. That said, this was just one of the reactions to the released footage of NX1. Many other fans have since seen the footage of NX1 and shared their thoughts.

CoD fans disheartened as Future Warfare (NX1) was canceled by Activision

@mangafigurines on X posted a two-minute clip of the unreleased CoD project codenamed NX1 (Future Warfare). Needless to say, the clip had fans discussing the gameplay and getting excited about what would have happened if the game hadn't been canceled. This discussion was further enriched when a developer who worked on the title commented and shared some insights into the gameplay seen in the clip.

@BrianBright, who is the Project Director for Call of Duty IW Zombies, shared a few interesting details about the game. They state that it was called NX1 and was being worked on by Neversoft. Brian explains that when Infinity Ward sized down, the team was split into two studios, Respawn and Neversoft. The latter pivoted from Guitar Hero games and was working on a futuristic Call of Duty game, as seen in the two-minute video.

They also dropped some information about the gameplay. Brian mentions that the mission in the clip was set on the moon and that the team was experimenting with low-gravity mechanics while working on a new engine. According to Brian, the team previously used the THPS engine for the development of Guitar Hero games.

The post also caught the attention of many veteran fans:

@Tony301195 stated that the game looks "really cool." However, they were disheartened that it was canceled. They also wanted to know what the multiplayer mode of the game would have looked like.

Another user, @JCtheVictor, shared their disappointment in a few words. Many others shared a similar opinion about the game not being released.

@RookieCanadian stated that the game's graphics looked better than Starfield, an AAA game launched in 2023. They were also disappointed that the game was never released to the public.

@AAraf100071900 said that the game looks like a "fun" CoD experience. They mentioned that it resembled Advanced Warfare, which was released nearly four years after COD "NX1" Future Warfare was canceled. Finally, the user stated that they wanted to see a futuristic Call of Duty game this year, as the community has yet to get one since Infinite Warfare.