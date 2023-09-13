Call of Duty 20th anniversary all leaked rewards in Warzone 2 and MW2: How to get, release date, and more

To celebrate Call of Duty's 20th anniversary, Activision is reportedly introducing free rewards for players in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. While they are yet to be officially revealed, leakers have taken the matter into their own hands and disclosed some exciting in-game items that fans could potentially obtain.

Call of Duty's 20th anniversary sale is already live, and all the old titles are on 67% sale on every platform. With the recent leaks of in-game rewards, it seems that Activision is pulling out all the stops to commemorate two decades of the iconic franchise.

Read below to learn more about the potential release date, how to get the rewards, what's included, and more.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and the information is subject to change.

When does Call of Duty 20th anniversary event reportedly begin in Warzone 2 and MW2?

Expand Tweet

CoD's 20th anniversary event will likely start on September 27, 2023. According to the leak, the event will coincide with the launch of Season 6. While Activision is yet to confirm the exact date, this is what we know as of this writing.

All Call of Duty 20th anniversary leaked rewards so far

According to datamined information, here are some of the in-game items expected to be part of this event.

Black Ops Emblem

Captain Price World War 2 skin

Modern Warfare 2 (2009) Loading Screen

Calling Cards

Weapon Blueprints

It's important to note that these are all the possible rewards coming to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, and there may be more for fans in store.

How to potentially obtain CoD 20th anniversary event rewards in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2?

Here is how you can obtain the rewards when the event goes live -

As per the leaked information, players will be required to participate in in-game events to complete the objectives and earn the aforementioned rewards in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

If you remember the Warzone anniversary event correctly, the forthcoming event will reportedly follow a similar pattern.

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, to celebrate the Call of Duty 20th anniversary, all the past games are on massive sale, and anyone can get them at a discounted price. With the Modern Warfare 3 release date getting closer, it's a great time to relive the memories of older CoD titles if you don't currently possess them.

You can bookmark this article and return to it for updated information regarding the leaked Call of Duty 20th anniversary event.