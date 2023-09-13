Call of Duty 20th anniversary sale: 67% off on games, how to purchase, and more

The Call of Duty 20th anniversary offer has created quite a stir among gamers. To commemorate CoD's two-decade triumph, many titles are available at a remarkable 67% discount. This sale provides an opportunity for avid gamers to go on a gaming binge. Stock up on action-packed CoD games and immerse yourself in the immersive world of violent battles and strategic warfare.

This anniversary sale pays homage to the franchise's rich history, encompassing everything from the first CoD title to the most recent cutting-edge releases. The CoD franchise never seems to be out of the spotlight for long, with new entrants regularly topping worldwide sales rankings.

This article covers everything we know about the CoD 20th anniversary sale, how to purchase on different sites, and more.

Start and end dates for Call of Duty 20th anniversary sale

As we approach the release of Modern Warfare 3 in October 2023, Activision, Xbox, Steam, and Battle.net have decided to commemorate the CoD's 20th anniversary with a massive deal on all of their games.

Players can save up to 67% on CoD games for the 20th anniversary only through the Xbox Store, Steam, and Battle.net from September 12 to September 27, 2023. This comes after the ancient CoD multiplayer servers were re-enabled on Xbox platforms, allowing users to enjoy the servers again after years of safety issues and hackers rendering them useless.

Call of Duty games' sale prices

Here are all the prices for CoD games under Call of Duty 20th anniversary sale:

CoD 2: $9.99 (50% off)

$9.99 (50% off) CoD 3: $9.99 (50% off)

$9.99 (50% off) CoD 4: Modern Warfare: $9.99 (50% off)

$9.99 (50% off) CoD: World at War: $9.99 (50% off)

$9.99 (50% off) CoD: Modern Warfare 2: $9.99 (50% off)

$9.99 (50% off) CoD: Black Ops: $14.99 (50% off)

$14.99 (50% off) CoD: Modern Warfare 3 (2011): $14.99 (50% off)

$14.99 (50% off) CoD: Black Ops 2: $14.99 (70% off)

$14.99 (70% off) CoD: Ghosts: $19.79 (67% off)

$19.79 (67% off) CoD: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition: $19.79 (67% off)

$19.79 (67% off) CoD: Black Ops 3 Zombie Chronicles Edition: $19.79 (67% off)

$19.79 (67% off) CoD: Infinite Warfare Launch Edition: $19.79 (67% off)

$19.79 (67% off) CoD: WW2 Gold Edition: $19.79 (67% off)

$19.79 (67% off) CoD: Black Ops 4: $19.79 (67% off)

$19.79 (67% off) CoD: Modern Warfare (2019) Standard Edition: $19.79 (67% off)

$19.79 (67% off) CoD: Black Ops Cold War Standard Edition: $19.79 (67% off)

$19.79 (67% off) CoD: Vanguard Standard Edition: $29.99 (50% off)

$29.99 (50% off) CoD: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Cross-Gen Bundle: $34.99 (50% off)

How to purchase Call of Duty games on Battle.net

Here are the steps that you can follow to purchase the CoD games on sale for the Call of Duty 20th anniversary celebration on Battle.net :

Head to the Battle.net Shop.

Peruse the catalog and locate the CoD game you wish to purchase.

Click on it to observe the game description page.

Click Buy Now and proceed to checkout.

Provide payment details and click on Pay Now.

Once purchased, the game will appear in your Battle.net library after confirming the transaction.

How to purchase Call of Duty games on the Xbox Store

Here are the steps that you can follow to purchase the games on sale for Call of Duty 20th anniversary celebration on the Xbox Store:

Open your Xbox console and sign in to your account.

Go to the Store section.

Enter Call of Duty into the search bar.

Locate your chosen CoD game.

Click on the Buy button and then Confirm Purchase.

After this, you can download the game.

How to purchase Call of Duty games on the PlayStation (PS) Store

Here are the steps that you can follow to purchase the games on sale for the Call of Duty 20th anniversary celebration on the PlayStation (PS) Store:

Boot up your PlayStation console and sign in to your PSN account.

Head to the PlayStation Store.

Use the search function at the top and key in Call of Duty.

Choose your preferred CoD game.

Click Add to Cart and then Proceed to Checkout.

Confirm your payment method and finalize the purchase.

Once the transaction is complete, start downloading your new CoD game.

