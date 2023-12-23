Call of Duty Black Ops 3 server status: Can you play right now?

Released in 2015, Call of Duty's Black Ops 3 remains one of the most popular and well-furnished multiplayer titles offered by Activision. Upon its release, this installment garnered a lot of attention, which can be attributed to its intense multiplayer dynamic and thrilling gameplay. With rumors of a new Black Ops making the rounds on social media platforms, numerous veterans have booted up this old classic to get a hit of nostalgia.

That begs the question of whether Black Ops 3 still has active running servers for players to join. This article will provide a detailed brief on such server-related queries and other news associated with the game.

Is CoD Black Ops 3 server live?

Black Ops 3 Server status (Image via Activision)

As of writing this article, Call of Duty BO3 servers remain live across all platforms, which includes PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Mac, and PlayStation 3. Its multiplayer servers still undergo periodic maintenance and continue to be fully functional in 2023.

Even after eight years, the Black Ops 3 community remains strong, and players worldwide can still connect to multiplayer matches like they used to. The latest data from Steam's database indicate that this game has an average of 8,000 users going live every day.

This title encounters occasional hiccups, mostly centered around server-side issues. However, these are addressed and hot-fixed by Activision and Treyarch Studios quickly. The game deserves the hype its developers created around its launch. It is no easy feat to still be in demand and relevant eight years after release while retaining active multiplayer servers.

When will Black Ops: Gulf War arrive?

Call of Duty 2024 is believed to be a Black Ops title, which is expected to be released by October 2024. This has been the prime reason for the recent surge in Black Ops 3's player count.

The news of a possible Black Ops dropping in 2024 has ignited the hearts of CoD veterans, who have resorted to queueing up for games in BO3. An industry insider shared sensitive information that indicates that the upcoming Black Ops: Gulf War will reportedly be centered around the CIA's covert involvement in the Gulf during the late 20th century.

Having been in development for over four years and more, a lot is expected from Treyarch and Activision from their upcoming Call of Duty title.

For more Call of Duty news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.