The Qualifier round for Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3 is nearing its end. The five-week-long competition will determine the 12 teams' placements ahead of the main tournament on May 16, 2024. Currently, the four teams at the top of the league are Atlanta FaZe, Toronto Ultra, OpTic Texas, and Los Angeles Thieves. Meanwhile, Boston Breach sits at the bottom of the leaderboard with seven losses.

This article will look into the full results of CDL 2024 Major 3 Week 5. Details about the tournament schedule and standings can also be found below.

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3 Qualifiers Week 5 Day 2 results

Expand Tweet

Boston Breach put up an impressive performance as they almost took down Las Vegas Legion during the first match of the day. Unfortunately, they had to close the qualifier round winless as they failed to survive the Legions in 6 Star S&D.

The second match was a showdown between Minnesota ROKKR and Carolina Royal Ravens. ROKKR drew first blood in Vista Hardpoint, but the Ravens secured back-to-back wins to bag the series victory.

Meanwhile, Atlanta FaZe continue their dominance as they defeated Seattle Surge 3-1. With this victory, they exited the Qualifier round with an unscathed record.

Match 1 (12 PM PT) - Boston Breach vs. Las Vegas Legion (Rio: BOS 120 - LAS 250; Rio: BOS 6 - LAS 1; Karachi: BOS 3 - LAS 0; Sub Base: BOS 201 - LAS 250; 6 Star: BOS 4 - LAS 6)

(Rio: BOS 120 - LAS 250; Rio: BOS 6 - LAS 1; Karachi: BOS 3 - LAS 0; Sub Base: BOS 201 - LAS 250; 6 Star: BOS 4 - LAS 6) Match 2 (1:30 PM PT) - Minnesota ROKKR vs. Carolina Royal Ravens (Rio: MIN 3 - CAR 6; Karachi: MIN 0 - CAR 3; 6 Star: MIIN 221 - CAR 250)

(Rio: MIN 3 - CAR 6; Karachi: MIN 0 - CAR 3; 6 Star: MIIN 221 - CAR 250) Match 3 (3:00 PM PT) - Seattle Surge vs. Atlanta FaZe (Karachi: SEA 175 - ATL 250; Invasion: SEA 6 - ATL 4; Invasion: SEA 2 - ATL 3; 6 Star: SEA 148 - ATL 250)

Results of Week 5 Day 2 matches

Boston Breach vs. Las Vegas Legion (2 - 3)

Minnesota ROKKR vs. Carolina Royal Ravens (1 - 3)

Seattle Surge vs. Atlanta FaZe (1 - 3)

Call of Duty League 2024 point standings

Following the Week 5 Day 2 matches, here are the current team standings for CDL 2024 Major 3:

Position Teams Win-Lose Points 1 Atlanta FaZe (ATL) 7 - 0 70 2 Toronto Ultra (TOR)

5 - 1 50 3 OpTic Texas (OPT)

5 - 1 50

4 Los Angeles Thieves (LAT)

5 - 1 50

5 Seattle Surge (SEA) 3 - 4

30 6 Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR) 3 - 4 30 7 New York Subliners (NYS)

3 - 3

20 8 Miami Heretics (MIA) 2 - 4 20 9 Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG)

2 - 4

20 10 Las Vegas Legion (LAS) 2 - 5

20

11 Minnesota ROKKR (MIN)

2 - 5

20 12 Boston Breach (BOS)

0 - 7

0

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 5

Expand Tweet

Week 5 Day 1 matches (May 10 at 12 PM PT)

Match 1: Toronto Ultra vs. Boston Breach

Toronto Ultra vs. Boston Breach Match 2: Los Angeles Thieves vs. Seattle Surge

Week 5 Day 2 matches (May 11 at 12 PM PT)

Match 1: Boston Breach vs. Las Vegas Legion

Boston Breach vs. Las Vegas Legion Match 2: Minnesota ROKKR vs. Carolina Royal Ravens

Minnesota ROKKR vs. Carolina Royal Ravens Match 3: Seattle Surge vs. Atlanta FaZe

Week 5 Day 3 matches (May 12 at 12 PM PT)

Match 1: Miami Heretics vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Miami Heretics vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas Match 2: Toronto Ultra vs. New York Subliners

Toronto Ultra vs. New York Subliners Match 3: Los Angeles Thieves vs. OpTic Texas

Follow Sportskeeda for more Call of Duty League 2024 updates.