Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 confirmed release date for PS5

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 campaign Early Access for PS5 is just a few hours from release for all players who preordered the game. However, during this phase, they will be able to access only the campaign mode. Modes such as Zombies and Multiplayer won't be accessible at the moment. That being said, Call of Duty has confirmed the full public release date for their upcoming shooter, and it isn't so far away.

This article will take a closer look at the release date and time for Modern Warfare 3's complete launch date on PS5, along with the preload date and times so that you can prepare for action ahead of its release.

When is Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) releasing on PS5?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 will officially release on November 9, 2023, at 3 AM PT for PS5. However, unlike the previous entries, the game will be rolled out to different regions in phases.

According to the Call of Duty blog, the game will go live first in New Zealand on November 9 at 3 AM PT. Following this, the title will be rolled out in phases in different regions until November 9 at 10 PM PT.

Fortunately, you don't have to wait till it goes live to be able to download it. Call of Duty has given all players, irrespective of the platform they are on, a 24-hour time window to preload the game, starting November 8, 10 AM PT. However, due to the time zone differences, the exact date and time might look a little different for you.

Check the section below to know when exactly the preload phase kicks off in your part of the world.

Modern Warfare 3 PS5 preload start date and time for all regions

As mentioned, Modern Warfare 3 PS5 preload begins on November 8, 10 AM PT. Here's when you'll be able to start preloading the game, depending on the region you currently live in:

Pacific Time (PT): November 8, 2023, at 10 AM

November 8, 2023, at 10 AM Mountain Time (MT): November 8, 2023, at 11 AM

November 8, 2023, at 11 AM Central Time (CT): November 8, 2023, at 12 PM

November 8, 2023, at 12 PM Eastern Time (ET): November 8, 2023, at 1 PM

November 8, 2023, at 1 PM Brasília Time (BRT): November 8, 2023, at 2 PM

November 8, 2023, at 2 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): November 8, 2023, at 5 PM

November 8, 2023, at 5 PM Central European Time (CET): November 8, 2023, at 6 PM

November 8, 2023, at 6 PM Eastern European Time (EET): November 8, 2023, at 7 PM

November 8, 2023, at 7 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK): November 8, 2023, at 8 PM

November 8, 2023, at 8 PM Indian Standard Time (IST): November 8, 2023, at 10:30 PM

November 8, 2023, at 10:30 PM China Standard Time (CST): November 9, 2023, at 1 AM

November 9, 2023, at 1 AM Japan Standard Time (JST): November 9, 2023, at 2 AM

November 9, 2023, at 2 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): November 9, 2023, at 3 AM

November 9, 2023, at 3 AM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): November 9, 2023, at 5 AM

Once the preload is complete, the game will be installed on your system. As soon as it goes live, you'll be able to join in on the action without even wasting a second.

That covers everything that there is to know about Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3's release date and time for PS5.

