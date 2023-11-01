How to install Modern Warfare 3 campaign pack on PS5/PS4?

With just a few hours away from the Early Access launch, the Modern Warfare 3 campaign packs are now listed on PS5 and PS4. As soon as the pre-load phase kicks off, players can instantly download them. However, this time around, the procedure is a bit of a chore. Since Call of Duty decided on a single client for their future releases, it won't be as simple to download them as it used to be.

That said, in this article, we'll take a closer look at how you can install the Modern Warfare 3 campaign packs on your PlayStation console.

How to pre-load Modern Warfare 3 campaign pack on PS5 and PS4?

Installing Modern Warfare 3 campaign packs on the PS5 and the PS4 is a pretty straightforward process, provided you know where to find them. Here's how you can begin your installation:

Turn on your PS5/PS4 console and log in to the account you bought Modern Warfare 3 on.

Now, navigate to the Call of Duty HQ client.

Press the 'Options' button on your controller.

Find the 'Manage game content' option.

Finally, select 'Install' next to both the campaign packs to begin installation.

Once the above steps are complete, MW3 campaign files will be downloaded to your system, and when the game goes live, you'll be ready to hop into the action right away.

Currently, the Call of Duty client on PS5 and PS4 has listed two distinct packages for download, and they differ based on size. These packages are:

Campaign Pack 1: 18.042 GB

18.042 GB Campaign Pack 2: 32.92 GB

However, if you go on to download them right now, you won't be able to as the pre-load is yet to kick off. That said, for those wondering about the campaign pre-load date and times, check the section below.

Modern Warfare 3 campaign pre-load date and time for all regions

Modern Warfare 3 campaign Early Access is going live on November 2, 2023, at 10 am PT. Whereas the pre-loading phase begins a day before. However, based on your region of residence, you might have to wait till November 2. Here's when you can start pre-loading the campaign around the world:

Pacific Time (PT): November 1, 2023, at 10 am

November 1, 2023, at 10 am Mountain Time (MT): November 1, 2023, at 11 am

November 1, 2023, at 11 am Central Time (CT): November 1, 2023, at 12 pm

November 1, 2023, at 12 pm Eastern Time (ET): November 1, 2023, at 1 pm

November 1, 2023, at 1 pm Brasília Time (BRT): November 1, 2023, at 2 pm

November 1, 2023, at 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): November 1, 2023, at 5 pm

November 1, 2023, at 5 pm Central European Time (CET): November 1, 2023, at 6 pm

November 1, 2023, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET): November 1, 2023, at 7 pm

November 1, 2023, at 7 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): November 1, 2023, at 8 pm

November 1, 2023, at 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): November 1, 2023, at 10:30 pm

November 1, 2023, at 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): November 2, 2023, at 1 am

November 2, 2023, at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST): November 2, 2023, at 2 am

November 2, 2023, at 2 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): November 2, 2023, at 3 am

November 2, 2023, at 3 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): November 2, 2023, at 5 am

As seen above, players from China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand will be able to begin their pre-loads starting November 3, 2023.

That covers everything that there is to know about installing and pre-loading MW3 campaign packs on the PS5 and PS4.

