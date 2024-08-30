Can you Slide Cancel in Black Ops 6?

Treyarch is retaining the familiar Call of Duty experience by adopting the Slide Cancel in Black Ops 6. As part of the brand-new Omnimovement system in the upcoming Black Ops installment, players can slide in any direction and cancel it mid-action. Aside from these movements, players can also freely sprint and dive in the direction of their choice.

Set to launch on October 25, 2024, Black Ops 6 is the sixth installment of Call of Duty's Black Ops series. Early access for the game starts on August 30, 2024, at 10 AM PT, while the open beta starts a week later, on September 6, 2024.

Keep reading to learn how to Slide Cancel in Black Ops 6.

How to Slide Cancel in Black Ops 6

To Slide Cancel in Black Ops 6, simply press the sprint, crouch, or jump button while mid-action. This will immediately take you out of your slide and allow you to perform your chosen action.

Trending

Players can cancel slide in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Now, the Black Ops 6 early access hasn't been rolled out yet, but looking at previous titles, the slide cancel controls should be similar, if not entirely the same. For PlayStation players, try using the O, O, X button sequence to cancel the slide. Xbox users can do the same thing by pressing B, B, and A.

Meanwhile, PC players can try using the C, C, and Space bar sequence or Shift, Shift, and Space bar buttons.

Also read: Black Ops 6 Beta countdown: Start time, platforms, and more

The ability to Slide Cancel is one of the highly requested features in Call of Duty. This is because it provides a slight tactical advantage by granting a brief speed boost when trying to get into cover or disrupting enemy aim.

Aside from the Slide Cancel in Black Ops 6, players can slide, dive, and perform actions in all horizontal directions, thanks to Omnimovement. Strafing left and right, as well as running forward and backward are also possible. However, do note that you can only perform Tac Sprint when moving forward.

If you're excited to experience the Omnimovement, watch out for the Black Ops 6 early access and open beta release in August and September 2024.

Check these Call of Duty news and updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback