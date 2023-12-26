Can you play MW3 Zombies offline?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MW3 Zombies) has gained immense popularity since its release. This is the first time that the beloved Zombies mode has been integrated with the Modern Warfare series, making it the largest zombie experience in Call of Duty history. This player-versus-environment (PvE) mode offers players a massive open-world experience set in the zombie-infested map, Urzikstan.

This has left many players wondering whether the mode can be played offline without an internet connection. This article answers the question about playing MW3 Zombies offline.

Is it possible to play MW3 Zombies offline?

No, you cannot play Call of Duty: MW3 Zombies offline, as a consistent internet connection is required. If you have an unstable connection, your game will lag, leading to a poor gaming experience.

The Zombie mode requires you to connect to a server, and if not, you won't even be able to access it. Although it is a PvE, each server has a maximum of 24 players. While you can't harm them, you can cooperate with them and form a party.

MW3 Zombies allows you to play as a full squad of three or go solo. Once you are in a match, you can interact with other players and combine squads as many times as possible to obtain a maximum of six players in one squad. The Tac map provides the locations of all players in that particular match with blue circles.

What is Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies takes place in the zombie-infected map of Urzikstan, where you are required to investigate the motives of Viktor Zakhaev, the antagonist of this mode.

You must deploy into the map, where there will be three zones: high threat, medium threat, and low threat. You will start from the low threat zone, where you can complete missions and contracts and attack mercenary strongholds. While doing so, you can acquire effective gear and gather essence (in-game currency) to help you upgrade your weapon to fight formidable zombies.

Additionally, you will encounter various types of zombies, including Mega Abomination, Mimic, and Mangler. Thus, it is recommended that you learn the basics and start off slow. Once you have high-end gear, you can head deeper into the map and enjoy the mode's content to the fullest.

