Can you play Warzone Mobile with console players?

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile was launched globally on March 21, 2024, for Android and iOS devices. The game brought back the classic Warzone experience to mobile devices by bringing in classic maps like Verdansk and Rebirth Island. In addition to Battle Royale, the title also features a variety of multiplayer modes, including Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint.

Warzone Mobile is an excellent choice for Call of Duty enthusiasts seeking on-the-go action. The game is free to play and offers a wide variety of content to keep you engaged for hours. However, it's important to note that crossplay with console users is not supported due to concerns about game balance issues.

Is Warzone Mobile multiplayer cross-platform with consoles?

Warzone Mobile offers crossplay functionality between Android and iOS devices, but not between mobile and PC/console platforms. The developers made a deliberate choice to limit matchmaking to mobile devices only, to ensure a fair and even playing field for all users. This decision stems from the potential disparity in gameplay, as console players may have an advantage due to the use of controllers, resulting in more precise aiming compared to touchscreen controls.

There have been recent reports from certain users on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the addition of cross-play functionality for console platforms, but such claims have proven to be incorrect. Despite the proliferation of posts suggesting otherwise, a thorough examination of the game confirms the absence of this feature. At present, the game does not support cross-play between console platforms.

As stated previously, Warzone Mobile does not support crossplay with console users due to the lack of cross-platform progression. However, players can still benefit from the cross-progression feature available in the mobile version of the game and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's Warzone.

This feature allows users to access their battle pass progression and unlock rewards, such as operator skins, weapon blueprints, calling cards, emblems, weapon charms, and other in-game items, across all platforms.

