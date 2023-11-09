Can you turn off skill-based matchmaking in Modern Warfare 3?

Modern Warfare 3 is about to be released, and players are tuned in with their pre-loads ready to jump into the battlefields. MW3's brand-new multiplayer and Zombies experience will go live on November 9, 2023, at 9 pm PT across all platforms.

For multiplayer gamers, there is always the looming question of whether skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) will be part of the experience in Modern Warfare 3. This article will answer that question in the section below.

Does Modern Warfare 3 have skill-based matchmaking?

If past precedent is anything to go by, SBMM will definitely be part of the Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer experience. While Activision hasn't officially confirmed this, players have definitely noticed skill-based matchmaking taking over the reins of previous Call of Duty titles over the years.

A former developer has also come forward acknowledging that despite no information being spread around regarding SBMM by Activision, the game does indeed fashion such a system to ensure better competitive integrity.

For those against the system of SBMM, there unfortunately is no option for turning this feature off in-game. Skill-based matchmaking is an intrinsic part of Modern Warfare 3, like most multiplayer games.

How does Skill-based matchmaking work in Modern Warfare 3?

Skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) is a feature designed with the aim of matching players of similar skill levels in a certain lobby. A gamer's prowess is gauged using their statistics. SBMM allows players to have a more competitive and balanced experience, providing them with a level playing field to showcase their dominance.

Despite seeming perfect on paper, veterans — and more often than not, hardcore grinders — find its relentless applicability quite painful. As such, some believe that SBMM should strictly be part of the ranked ladder instead of casual game modes.

Regardless of what players believe, MW3 will inevitably still carry on with this feature, and it is up to players to make the best of it. In short, the primary objective of SBMM is to create evenly-matched lobbies in a game. That said, does fall short in some instances, often leading to huge outcries.

For players who have not had their MW3 content pre-loaded on their respective consoles or PCs, it is recommended to do so in order to join the action as quickly as possible.