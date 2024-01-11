Carolina Royal Ravens CDL team pack in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and more

The Carolina Royal Ravens CDL team pack is part of the lineup introduced for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. The collection was announced with the Season 1 update, which also marked the start of the Call of Duty League. In a competition where 12 teams vie for the championship title, each squad receives a pack featuring various themes and designs.

For dedicated Call of Duty League enthusiasts who closely monitor professional gameplay, the CDL 2024 Team Pack is a staple purchase. Each CDL bundle includes exclusive items like Operator skins, Weapon camo, a Weapon Charm, a Sticker, and a Calling Card. These packs were made available on January 8, 2024, in the Call of Duty store.

What is the price of the Carolina Royal Ravens CDL team pack in Warzone and MW3?

The Carolina Royal Ravens team pack costs $11.99 (Image via Activision)

The Boston Breach CDL team pack is up for grabs in the in-game store of both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Priced at $11.99, this bundle boasts several exclusive items available immediately upon purchase.

To get the bundle, you'll need sufficient COD points. You can stock up on these points from platform-specific stores such as Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, and the Microsoft Store. Once your COD points are in order, go to the in-game store, find the CDL 2024 Launch Pack, and finalize the purchase.

What's included in the Carolina Royal Ravens CDL team pack in MW3 and Warzone?

Carolina Royal Ravens team pack inclusions in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

The exclusive Carolina Royal Ravens CDL team pack features a lineup of exclusive items, all decked out in a blue hue. This visually striking and attention-grabbing cosmetic ensemble presents an appealing option for players aiming to make a bold statement in the game.

Here are the inclusions of the bundle:

2024 CDL Male Home (Operator Skin)

2024 CDL Female Home (Operator Skin)

2024 CDL Male Away (Operator Skin)

2024 CDL Female Away (Operator Skin)

Carolina Royal Ravens Weapon Camo

Carolina Royal Ravens Decal

Carolina Royal Ravens Weapons Sticker

Carolina Royal Ravens Weapon Charm

Carolina Royal Ravens Emblem

Carolina Royal Ravens Calling Card

All CDL team packs available in MW3 and Warzone

Aside from the Carolina Royal Ravens CDL team pack, here are the other CDL team packs you can get in the store:

Toronto Ultra

Atlanta FaZe

Boston Breach

Los Angeles Guerillas

Los Angeles Thieves

Miami Heretics

Minnesota ROKKR

New York Subliners

OpTic Texas

Seattle Surge

Vegas Legion

