Chrome and Pixels bundle for Warzone 2 and MW2: Price, what's included, and more

Chrome and Pixels is the latest bundle to join Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and MW2's in-game stores. However, it isn't accessible to all players, with only a lucky few being able to get their hands on this bundle. It features a futuristic theme with a lot of items, including a skin for the Operator Horangi, vehicle cosmetics, weapon blueprints, and more.

One of this collection's major highlights is the 3D custom glow effects its items come with. This sets it apart from all other bundles in the game. This article will offer a closer look at the Chrome and Pixels bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2, including its price, items, and more.

What is the price of the Chrome and Pixels bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2?

Chrome and Pixels bundle (Image via @ModenasHD on Twitter)

The Chrome and Pixels bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2 will cost players 2,400 CP (COD points), which is roughly $20. If you want to get your hands on this cosmetic collection, you can do so by heading to either title's in-game store and purchasing it, provided it is already available in your store.

You can buy the required COD points from your platform's respective marketplace — Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation Store, and Microsoft Store. The conversion rates for COD points are mentioned below:

200 COD Points: $1.99

500 COD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

What is included in the Chrome and Pixels Bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2?

The Chrome and Pixels bundle's description in Warzone 2 and MW2 states that it includes a Horangi Operator skin, three Neon blueprints with animated surfaces, a vehicle cosmetic called Striking, and more. In total, there are eight items that you can get by purchasing this bundle. Here's everything that's included in it:

Death Frame - Horangi Operator Skin (includes the Slingblade Finishing Move)

- Horangi Operator Skin (includes the Slingblade Finishing Move) Chromesmasher - Cronen Squall Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Azure/Tech, Death Effect: Denied)

- Cronen Squall Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Azure/Tech, Death Effect: Denied) Under Pressure - ISO 45 blueprint (Tracer/impact: Azure/Tech, death effect: Denied)

- ISO 45 blueprint (Tracer/impact: Azure/Tech, death effect: Denied) Agitator - P890 blueprint (Tracer/impact: Azure/Tech, death effect: Denied)

- P890 blueprint (Tracer/impact: Azure/Tech, death effect: Denied) Meteor Shower - Light Helo vehicle skin

- Light Helo vehicle skin Gooselight - Weapon sticker

- Weapon sticker Mirrored - Loading screen

- Loading screen Source of Power - Emblem

That is all there is to know about the new Chrome and Pixels bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2. It is one of a kind, and if you are a fan of the cyberpunk genre, this is a must-add to your current collection. However, it is yet to appear in the stores of many.

