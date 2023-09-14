'Classic Price' skin will reportedly be free in Warzone 2 and MW2: How to get, release date, and more

The rumored 'Classic Price' skin in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, which will bring back Price's World War 2 version in old Call of Duty games, will reportedly be free for players. While operator skins rarely become free to obtain, a recent leak suggests that Activision will allow everyone to get the skin without purchasing it as part of the 20th-anniversary celebration for Call of Duty.

Read below for more information regarding the release date and price of the 'Classic Price' skin in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

When does 'Classic Price' skin come in Warzone 2 and MW2?

The 'Classic Price' skin will reportedly be released on September 27, 2023, coinciding with the Season 6 launch date for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. According to various reports, the 20th-anniversary Call of Duty event is slated to kick off with the start of the next Season 6.

Activision has yet to announce an official date for the season and the event. However, based on the current battle pass cycle, it's very likely to begin on the aforementioned date. Hence, players can expect to grab the much-anticipated cosmetic at that time.

How to get 'Classic Price' skin in Warzone 2 and MW2?

The recent leak suggests that players will be required to complete certain objectives to get the skin for free. If you are familiar with the heyday of Warzone 1, you would remember that the 3rd year anniversary event of the game allowed players to complete objectives and earn rewards.

Based on leaks so far, it can be assumed that the same pattern will be followed in the upcoming 20th-anniversary event for Call of Duty. While we don't have the specifics yet, this is all the information we can provide right now.

Captain Price in Call of Duty 2 (Image via Activision)

The rumored operator skin is based on Captain Price, who initially appeared in Call of Duty and Call of Duty 2. It was the first introduction of the fan-favorite character in the franchise. Price later became a legend and was reprised twice in the Modern Warfare saga.

Currently, Captain Price is a playable character in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Since Modern Warfare (2019), the character has been playing a pivotal role in the progression of the story and is returning in Modern Warfare 3 as well.

Stay tuned to learn whether the new 'Classic Price' skin will be a fan-favorite item in Warzone 2 and MW2.