CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 PC system requirements might not be too demanding, suggests job post

Call of Duty players with low-end PCs won't seemingly have to worry too much, as the system requirements for CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 on PC might not be too demanding. This insight is gathered from the description of a recently discovered job post from Treyarch, hinting at the specifications ahead of the official reveal of this year's anticipated CoD premium title.

This article will discuss the possibilities of whether CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 PC system requirements will be high or not.

Note: The following article is purely speculative as there's been no official update on the PC system requirements for Treyarch's Call of Duty 2024 yet.

CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 PC system requirements may not be high for players owning low-end devices

A potential CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 logo for Treyarch's game was recently teased by Activision (Image via Activision)

For those unaware, Treyarch Studios is currently hiring for multiple roles in specific categories. A few days ago, Treyarch posted a job role for the position of "Lead Graphics Engineer". While it's not been confirmed, the job description for this position indicates it might be connected to this year's CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 installment by Treyarch.

The studio has mentioned "Call of Duty: Black Ops franchise" in the description. However, it did not reveal the game for which the team wanted the hire. Based on the details, it's a AAA title that needs to be optimized to run over 60Hz.

A few points in the job role requirements suggest the title in question could be CoD 2024. Below is a list of highlighted skills Treyarch is looking for in the right candidate for the position of Lead Graphics Engineer:

Experience with current-gen console hardware

Strong understanding of low level CPU/GPU operations and debugging tools

CoD 2024 is rumored to release later this year in October (Image via Activision)

Here, one needs to focus on "low level CPU/GPU operations". It may indicate that the team wants someone who is well-versed in managing a game's performance to make sure it's good to run on low-end PC systems as well as current-gen console devices.

It becomes quite clear from the fact that the right candidate will "directly code, debug and optimise shipping features with a small team". In simple words, the said AAA game presumably requires optimization for a fluid performance ahead of its full launch.

The chosen individual will also "analyse, improve, and debug existing graphics and engine technology and tools", according to the job listing.

While this is purely speculation regarding CoD 2024 Black Ops 5, it will be interesting to see whether players having comparatively weak or old PC hardware can run the game without any issues.

