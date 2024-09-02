Black Ops 6 file sizes are a topic of discussion as the game is edging closer to its release date of October 25, 2024. The beta version of the title is already underway, getting a huge response from players worldwide. However, several features, modes, maps, weapons, and cosmetics are still excluded from the said version, which they can access once the title is launched.

This article aims to provide information about the CoD Black Ops 6 file sizes which has been reportedly revealed by the developer.

Black Ops 6 file sizes for all platforms

As confirmed by the developer, the Black Ops 6 will take at least 149GB on PC if players haven't installed Call of Duty HQ and Warzone and 78GB if they have. While this information is concrete, players will have to wait for other platforms' sizes as they are yet to be disclosed.

Black Ops 6 system requirements (Image via Activision)

The huge file size will include multiple languages, features, maps, and several other modes like Black Ops 6 Zombies, that are excluded from the beta version of the title.

Black Ops 6 Beta size for all platform

The Black Ops 6 Beta is available for all platforms that started on August 30 and will continue until September 4, 2024. For those who have already installed Call of Duty HQ, here are the file sizes for all platforms:

Battle.net: 31 GB

PlayStation 5: 34 GB

PlayStation 4: 15 GB

Xbox Series X|S: 36 GB

Xbox One: 17 GB

Black Ops 6 Beta file sizes (Image via Activision)

File size for players who haven't downloaded Call of Duty HQ is mentioned below:

Battle.net: 74 GB (Approximate)

PlayStation 5: 80 GB (Approximate)

PlayStation 4: 67 GB (Approximate)

Xbox Series X|S: 75 GB (Approximate)

Xbox One: 52 GB (Approximate)

FAQs on the Black Ops 6 file sizes

Q1) How many gigabytes is Call of Duty: Black Ops 6?

According to an official Blog, Activision revealed the Black Ops 6 file sizes to be 149 GB, which includes the Call of Duty HQ and Warzone. However, it will take only 78GB if players already downloaded Call of Duty HQ and Warzone.

Q2) Is Black Ops 6 actually 300 GB?

No, according to an official Blog, Activision confirmed the file sizes of Black Ops 6 to be 149 GB if players haven't downloaded Call of Duty HQ and Warzone or 78 GB if they have. However, on the Xbox store, a leak of Black Ops 6 file sizes was displayed as 309.8 GB, which had raised concern among players.

However, it was later clarified by Call of Duty Updates on an X post, mentioning that this would also include MW2, MW3, and Warzone.

Q3) Why is Call of Duty Black Ops 6 so big?

The Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is a highly graphic-intensive game with an immersive storyline, characters, new maps, modes, and several new features like Omnimovement, which results in larger file sizes.

