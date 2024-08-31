The best AK-74 meta loadout in Black Ops 6 Beta can be useful to give you an advantage to win every gunfight. You can unlock the weapon by reaching level 7 in the title. There are several attachments for the AK-74, which can create confusion while selecting. It is necessary to use the right attachments to get the ultimate power of the weapon, increase levels, and unlock exclusive beta rewards.

This article aims to provide an AK-74 meta loadout in Black Ops 6 Beta.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

AK-74 meta loadout in Black Ops 6 Beta

The AK-74 is one of the strongest weapons to engage in close to long-range flights. However, you need to reach level 4 to unlock Customizable loadout. Here is the best AK-74 meta loadout in Black Ops 6 Beta:

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Optic: Merlin Reflex

Merlin Reflex Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Rear Grip: Quickdraw

Here is how these attachments can affect AK-74 to achieve the best meta loadout in Black Ops 6 Beta:

Best AK-74 meta loadout in Black Ops 6 Beta (Image via Activision)

The Compensator helps to reduce the recoil and increases the accuracy of the firearm. This is very useful as the weapon has high recoil, which is difficult to control. Moreover, it also increases the firepower of the weapon.

The Merlin Reflex Optic can be effective in aiming properly and getting a clear and precise sight. This also helps to increase the accuracy of the weapon to some extent.

Next, the Long Barrel increases the bullet velocity and firepower of the weapon. Additionally, it increases the damage range, which is very useful in long-range fights.

While AK-74 has high recoil, the Vertical Foregrip improves the horizontal recoil and increases its accuracy. It is particularly useful in close to medium-range fights and helps to maintain a steady aim.

The Quickdraw improves the weapon’s Aim Down Sight speed and increases the handling of the weapon. It also improves the Sprint-to-fire rate, which allows you to play more aggressively.

