CoD devs finally apologize for broken Warzone Season 1 reloaded update

The Warzone Season 1 Reloaded is one of the messiest and most broken updates in Call of Duty history. From Ranked Play and Champion's Quest delays to loadout glitches and broken maps, these issues have left the game unplayable. Thankfully, the developers were able to fix the issues right away, but this did not stop the barrage of negative reactions from the community.

However, it seems that Warzone developers have something to say about these sentiments. Raven issued a statement on their official X handle following the mishaps during the Season 1 Reloaded update on January 17.

Raven apologizes following Warzone Season 1 Reloaded issues

Following the Season 1 Reloaded update in Warzone, Raven Software issued an apology to fans of the CoD community. On January 19, the developers posted a lengthy message on X, explaining the issues players encountered during the update.

"Yesterday’s update shipped with some of that work, and we unfortunately encountered a conflict between live player data and our servers. Our teams were made immediately aware of the issues and began investigating shortly after the update went live. We rallied studio teams from around the world to get these issues resolved as swiftly as possible."

The Warzone developers worked around the clock and were able to fix the game within 24 hours. They pledged to maintain a high standard in the next update to ensure a positive gaming experience.

"We - as devs - love this game and apologize for the disruption that resulted from these events. Please know that we hold ourselves to a high standard and yesterday’s issues did not align with that. With that said, we’re also very excited for what’s ahead and look forward to bringing the best we can to #Warzone!"

Raven also hinted at preparing more content for Warzone players. The apology was immediately followed by a teaser of the Rebirth Island and Specialist Perk bonus, which was met with excitement from fans.

Details about the teaser are still scarce, but fans speculate that the release will be included in Season 2, which is expected to launch in early February.

