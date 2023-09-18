DiazBiffle's net worth, earnings and more

DiazBiffle, or simply Biffle, is currently one of the most popular Call of Duty: Warzone players and content creators. Part of compLexity Gaming, he streams on Twitch and YouTube, boasting over 600k and 250k followers, respectively, on these platforms. His content usually comprises gameplay videos and loadout tutorials for Warzone.

As of writing, he is ranked 185th in the United States and 1,022th in the world among Warzone players. In terms of competition, DiazBiffle recently participated in the World Series of Warzone or WSOW tournament, which invites some of the best Call of Duty: Warzone players in the world.

Born on October 21, 2022, the player has amassed enormous wealth throughout his showings in several Call of Duty tournaments.

Biffle's total career earnings so far

Biffle stepped into the Call of Duty tournament scene in 2020 at 17 years old. Since then, he has entered over fifty different competitions and accrued plenty of success and prominence.

In his debut year alone, he earned $25,566.67 across nine tournaments. Furthermore, he secured first place in two different contests and second in three others.

After turning eighteen, he participated in a remarkable thirty competitions, marking the most active year of his career. He earned a grand total of $165,591.67 that year. His performances saw him achieve 10 first-place finishes, along with five in the second spot and seven in the third.

2022 saw much less activity from Biffle, as he only participated in 18 tournaments. Despite making fewer appearances, he accumulated tremendous wealth from his remaining outings. With around $72,500 in competition earnings, he finished first on three different occasions, alongside five second-place and three third-place spots.

Turning 20 saw a further decline in the player's activity, as he competed in the OpTic Texas: Warzone 2.0 Kickoff Pro Tournament and earned $250 US Dollars. Most recently, he got a monumental win in the Warzone World Series along with his team and netted huge prize money.

Aside from tournament yields, the revenue from his Twitch streams and YouTube videos have massively contributed to his wealth. Through sponsors and ads, his estimated net worth stands at $700,000 without considering his most recent tournament win.

