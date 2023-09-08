WSOW Global Final: Date, prize, where to watch, and more

The World Series of Warzone (WSOW) Global Final for 2023 is right around the corner, and fans are hyped to watch it live. Comprising of the toughest and the most weathered veterans in the scene, 50 teams across the world have fought tooth and nail to secure their spot in the WSOW Global Final event for 2023. There is a massive prize pool at stake, and players are at the edge, trying to prove their mettle to the world.

Our article will provide a comprehensive guide in regard to all the necessary details associated with the World Series of Warzone Global Final for 2023. Read below for a brief overview.

When will the WSOW Global Final begin?

The World Series of Warzone Global Final is scheduled to kick off on September 16, 2023, from 7 am PT/ 10 am EST/ 3 pm BST. The 2023 WSOW final will mark Call of Duty: Warzone's first-ever official LAN tournament.

The finals will take place at the infamous Copper Box Arena in London, tickets for which sold out in merely three days. With two successful Qualifier events preceding the finals, fans are expecting an even more exciting finale.

WSOW Global Final prize pool

The World Series of Warzone final will feature a magnificent prize pool of $500,000. Upon including the Solo Yolo tournament, the prize pool significantly inflates to $600,000.

The $500,000 prize pool will be distributed amongst the top 25 teams who survive through the harsh and relentless waves of Warzone 2's gameplay. The embedded image above will provide a detailed and accurate brief on the prize distribution among the top 25 teams.

Where to watch the WSOW Global Final?

Being an official Call of Duty tournament, the upcoming World Series of Warzone Global Final will be streamed live on Call of Duty's official Twitch and YouTube channels. Players can also see the individual streams of any participating player for a close-up view of the matches that are being broadcast.

For some friendly banter, players can head to their favorite COD content creator's channel, who might be hosting a live watch party for the same.

Other news

Players who have their Activision account connected with Twitch will be eligible to receive numerous rewards upon watching the event live for a set time duration. These rewards include:

Unlocks at 30 minutes: 60 minutes Double XP token

60 minutes Double XP token Unlocks at 1 hour: 60 minutes Double Weapon XP token

60 minutes Double Weapon XP token Unlocks at 1 hour and 30 minutes: Grab the Popcorn Calling Card

Grab the Popcorn Calling Card Unlocks at 1 hour and 30 minutes: WSOW Wartrack

WSOW Wartrack Unlocks at 2 hours: Double Digits Emblem

Double Digits Emblem Unlocks at 3 hours: Lighting Ron Weapon Blueprint

Lighting Ron Weapon Blueprint Unlocks at 3 hours: You Dropped This Camo

Furthermore, Activision will be hosting a live giveaway of Modern Warfare 3 beta codes during the Global Final, and players can input their entries by watching the World Series of Warzone finals for three hours.

