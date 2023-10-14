Did Call of Duty accidentally give away Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) for free?

Players who participated in the Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) beta have received emails confirming their ownership of the game, irrespective of their pre-order status. This has led to fans believing that Call of Duty accidentally gave away free copies of the upcoming game to everyone who participated in the open beta. Furthermore, fans also received the pre-order bonus, the Soap Operator pack, for free in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

That's not all. Users who looked up the in-game store found that they appeared to own the Standard Edition of the game and were only presented with the option to purchase the Vault Edition upgrade. This strengthened the notion that Call of Duty accidentally gave players free access to the Standard Edition of Modern Warfare 3 for simply participating in the beta.

Are players getting Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Standard Edition for free?

To put it simply, no, fans aren't getting the Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Standard Edition for free as a reward for participating in the beta.

Players who used the Early Access beta codes were given access to the "Standard Pack 1" on Steam, a temporary license that allowed them to play the game during the beta. The license simply emulates a Standard Edition ownership since pre-ordering it is the bare minimum requirement to get access to the beta.

Once the beta phase concludes, the ownership status will be reverted to the default values for players who didn't pre-order the game.

As for the pre-order bonuses, it is worth noting here that fans are getting access to the Soap Operator pack only. If they would've got the entire game for free, the Zombie Ghost Operator skin should have also been accessible.

Hence, the congratulatory emails and free pre-order bonuses that users have been receiving appear to be a bug at the moment. If they head over to the title's official Steam store page, it would still prompt them to purchase the game and thus confirm that Early Access beta players don't really own Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) yet.

That is all there is to know about fans getting free access to the Standard Edition of Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). For those wondering, it is currently unknown if players will be able to keep the free Soap Operator skin once the beta concludes. Call of Duty has yet to provide an official statement on the issue.

That said, fans looking forward to buying the title can head to their platform's respective storefronts to pre-purchase the title. Although the beta phase is nearing its end, pre-ordering MW3 would still provide them additional rewards such as the Zombie Ghost Operator skin, Soap Operator pack, and, most importantly, early access to the game's campaign.

