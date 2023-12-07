Do you need to buy MW3 to play Warzone?

Call of Duty: Warzone, a prominent battle royale title from Activision, is very popular. As the largest BR offering from this developer, it offers numerous game modes and a massive array of weapons as well as equipment. With the release of its first season, WZ saw significant changes. This includes new movement mechanics, underwater gunfights, the addition of the new Urzikstan map, and more.

Notably, Season 1 integrated Warzone with Modern Warfare 3, raising concerns among gamers about the game's accessibility. This article aims to address player concerns regarding whether MW3 is required to access and play WZ or if the latter remains a free-to-play experience.

Is owning MW3 required to play Warzone?

No, you do not need to buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to play Warzone. The latter is a standalone, free-to-play title offered by Activision. It is available for download on all major gaming platforms, including the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

In the title, all weapons, attachments, and equipment are freely available but require unlocking. This necessitates playing matches, earning experience points (XP) through various challenges, and leveling up your account to access gear.

Each weapon has unique conditions that must be met to be unlocked. Guns also have levels, and reaching specific ones unlocks attachments. You can create personalized loadouts tailored to your playstyle with unlocked weapons and attachments, boosting your battle royale experience.

While WZ is free to play, you can buy bundles, Battle Pass, and other items in it. Notably, if you own Modern Warfare 3, any purchase you make in the BR title — such as a new bundle or Battle Pass — will be accessible in both games. This ensures you don't have to buy things separately.

Warzone Season 1 content overview

Season 1 has replaced Al Mazrah with the new Urzikstan map in Warzone. Even though Al Mazrah has been removed, you can still enjoy Vondel and Ashika Island. Additionally, the Season 1 update includes various new features that improve the game experience:

New movement mechanics

Slide canceling

Tac-Stance

ADS while sliding

Running while reloading

A slight movement boost when using the Stim Tactical

Gameplay updates

Backup pistol

Improved water combat

Manual gas mask

Experimental gas grenades

Dedicated ammo slots

Loot rarity

Contract activation laptop

Updated Tac map icons

Classic red dots

Improved loot spreading

New environmental elements

Drivable train

Horizontal ziplines

New Vehicle: Coyote

