Does Modern Warfare 3 have AI bots in multiplayer?

Among the controversy in the Call of Duty community, reports regarding the presence of bots in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer lobbies are circulating on major platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, and YouTube. Players are sharing videos, gameplay clips, and images, raising suspicions and potential accusations directed at the developers.

Notably, prominent content creator Blame Truth - The CODfather, released a video titled "It's not a conspiracy theory anymore--it's TRUE," showcasing clips indicating the presence of bots in the lobby.

This article will dive deeper, analyze the statements, and shed light on the suspected bot deployment in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer lobbies.

Exploring potential presence of AI bots in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer lobbies

Numerous players are accusing developers of using bots in select multiplayer lobbies, particularly with the inclusion of the new skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) feature in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer.

The SBMM aims to balance gameplay by placing players in matches based on skill levels and other criteria, a system that the developers claim has been built over a decade. Despite this, long queue times have raised concerns among players that bots are being used to fill empty spaces.

Expand Tweet

On Reddit and X, there has been an increase in player complaints regarding the presence of bots in multiplayer lobbies. In a recent video, creator Blame Truth - The CODfather undertook a detailed study, presenting notable clips and images. In Hardcore free-for-all, he observed a lobby with allegedly generic names indicative of bots.

This is not conclusive to prove anything, so he further presented another case involving a player named Demonjuice, who demonstrated a Hardpoint match on Rust, displaying a lobby filled with similarly patterned names and synchronized movements, implying potential automated behavior resembling bot control.

Furthermore, he displayed another clip of a player on the Terminal map where the latter experienced strange behavior and was killed through walls. A subsequent recreation in a private lobby replicated the previous event, increasing suspicions of bot-like behavior in the multiplayer encounter.

While players and videos mentioned above claim that the developers may have placed bots into lobbies to improve player experience and boost confidence through greater kill opportunities, the lack of irrefutable evidence leaves an opportunity for varied explanations.

Players, subject to skill-based matchmaking (SBMM), may have high pings that can lead to connectivity issues, causing inconsistent behavior or game glitches. Despite several clips and arguments, conclusive proof of bot activity remains elusive, leading to other variables impacting in-game dynamics.

Players are encouraged to be patient and wait for a definitive response from the developers regarding the ongoing argument. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more Modern Warfare 3 news and updates.