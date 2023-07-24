Does Warzone 2 have a secret "streamer mode"? Redditor questions blacked out kill cam

Call of Duty Warzone 2 may have a hidden streamer mode as a Redditor and player raised some questions about the kill cams. The incident seems quite bizarre, but it may be a hidden feature to protect various content creators from stream snipers. However, such a topic has not been discussed in any of the official Call of Duty blog posts so far.

A Warzone 2 player posted a question under the username “Ferax2k10” about the blacked-out kill cam. Various elements could affect the functioning of the recap feature, but it could also be a secret element to help out streamers. This can also be a massive bug that could deteriorate the gameplay experience.

Let us take a closer look at the kill cam blacking out in Warzone 2 just before it shows how the player was eliminated.

Warzone 2 kill cam blackouts may be a hidden “streamer mode” feature

Original Reddit post (Image via Reddit/Ferax2k10)

Battle royale titles like Warzone 2 have different settings, including a streamer mode to help content creators entertain the player base. The option can be turned on to hide one’s own username and hide offensive ones from the kill feed. This helps to keep almost all visual content clean and avoid players trying to stream snipe them during live sessions.

The Reddit post brings forward the question about the kill cam not showing how they were killed. The player also points out that this happens mostly in the Vondel Lockdown game mode. It could be a local problem or a mishap with the in-game settings, but its accuracy and timing are suspicious.

The player also cites that this happens “99% of the time,” which suggests that the kill cam does not black out for all deaths. Vondel Lockdown is a limited-time mode and is quite popular among various streamers in the community. This may be the reason for a large number of content creators queuing into the mode for live streams.

The kill cam is supposed to show how the player was killed to help them prevent the same mistakes and reveal the enemy's position. It is a crucial part of Call of Duty and is especially required in tactical shooters like Warzone 2. If the kill cam blacks out the part where the player is eliminated, its entire purpose becomes redundant.

The kill cam blacking out may be a secret streamer mode feature. However, it may become a hindrance for casual players as they will not be able to see the cause of their death. It can be a massive disadvantage and cause players to have no idea where the enemy player is located. This can cut off a lot of information for the squad and create a communication gap.

Warzone 2 is a tactical shooter and requires a lot of balance changes, including bug fixes. Activision has not officially addressed this issue at the time of writing this article. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.