"Laser cats!" Warzone 2 Whisker Tango bundle creates a divide in the community

Call of Duty Warzone 2 received an elite feline-inspired cosmetics pack called the Whisker Tango bundle. The entire package arrived in the Season 4 Reloaded update. Despite its cute appearance, the player base did not overwhelmingly support its implementation for various reasons; one of them being its steep price.

Warzone 2 is a tactical shooter and rewards players for surviving until the end. Introducing an unrealistic skin line felt unrealistic and sent a percentage of the community into a frenzy. However, some players have liked the Whisker Tango cosmetics and are even utilizing it online lobbies.

Let us look at the community’s opinion on Warzone 2’s Whisker Tango bundle.

Warzone 2 Whisker Tango bundle receives both love and criticism from community

The Whisker Tango bundle is one of the many skins that became available to purchase in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The package costs 2,400 Call of Duty points, approximately $20 USD, and provides two operator skins, two weapon blueprints, a vehicle skin, a weapon charm, and an emblem.

The most recent The Boys collaboration brought three fresh operator skins with unique finishers to the battle royale. Players are mixing this feline skin with Homelander’s laser finisher and creating some hilarious clips. However, skin-based entertainment can only sustain a game for so long as other players question its relevance.

A part of the community has accepted this bundle with open arms purely out of its appearance. The fun element of having a cat shooting in a game like Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 has engaged many players. This has caused a lot of players to react positively to Sgt. Pspsps and Sgt. Sprinkles.

The others cite their disapproval of this bundle and continue to push the notion that such a bundle should not exist in a tactical shooter. The players question the promised realistic combat experience that Activision set out to provide during Modern Warfare 2’s launch. A cat in combat armor might be too much, as the developer also brought superpowers to the casual modes.

Another set of players debates if the purchase of these bundles is contributing to the improvement of the overall gameplay experience. They cite their concern as the publisher could bring in overpriced content and reduce their effort to fix the game's issues. Some players are directly against the Whisker Tango bundle and dislike its presence in the game.

While the latest feline skins have received a lot of appreciation and criticism, they are here to stay. Activision has not officially addressed the community’s concerns on the official blog or social media pages. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates.