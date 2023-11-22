Every weapon buff and nerf in Modern Warfare 3 November 21 update

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 underwent another major update on November 21, incorporating numerous changes in its weapon balancing. MW3 multiplayer's primary developer, Sledgehammer Games, has been closely monitoring the community feedback and making changes accordingly. This new update has nerfed the meta assault rifle Holger 556, as it was extremely overpowered. Furthermore, the DG-58 has been hit with a massive nerf.

Fans would be happy with the Striker's buffs, with the SMG's damage range also being increased. This article contains all the weapon changes in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer following the November 21 update.

Modern Warfare 3 November 21 update: All weapon buffs and nerfs

Here's a list of all the weapon changes in the most recent update in Modern Warfare 3.

Holger 556 (Assault Rifle)

Decreased headshot damage multiplier from 1.4x to 1.3x.

Decreased neck, upper-torso, arm, and hand damage multipliers from 1.1x to 1x.

Increased sprint to fire time from 210ms to 231ms (+10%).

DG-58 (Assault Rifle)

Decreased maximum damage from 44 to 40 (-9%).

Decreased medium damage from 35 to 33 (-6%).

Decreased neck damage multiplier from 1.4x to 1.1x.

Increased burst delay from 100ms to 120ms (+20%).

FR 5.56 (Assault Rifle)

Decreased maximum damage from 44 to 43 (-2%).

Decreased near-medium damage from 40 to 36 (-10%).

Decreased minimum damage from 36 to 33 (-8%).

Decreased headshot damage multiplier from 1.5x to 1.4x.

Decreased leg and foot damage multipliers from 1x to 0.9x.

Increased aim down sights time from 240ms to 260ms (+8%).

Increased sprint to fire time from 210ms to 231ms (+10%).

Striker (Submachine Gun)

Increased maximum damage range from 9m to 19m (+114%).

Increased near-medium damage from 33 to 36 (+9%).

Increased far-medium damage from 27 to 33 (+22%).

Decreased aim down sights time from 240ms to 230ms (-4%).

AMR9 (Submachine Gun)

Increased lower-torso, lower-arm, and hand damage multipliers from 1x to 1.1x.

Decreased sprint to fire time from 294ms to 206ms (-30%).

Striker 9 (Submachine Gun)

Decreased maximum damage from 32 to 27 (-16%).

Decreased aim down sights time from 275ms to 225ms (-18%).

Developers Sledgehammer Games have explained why these changes were necessary in the patch notes. Here is what was stated in the blog:

"The highlight of this balance pass is a reduction to the lethality of the FR 5.56 and DG-58. Both Weapons will now require two headshots to kill an enemy with a single 3-round burst fire. Additionally, these changes aim to improve the consistency and viability of Submachine Guns to the intended target for the class."

The Ordnance Gloves perk also received a minor change, with the devs removing undocumented reduction to the cooking duration of Frag Grenades.

That covers all the weapon balancing changes in the November 21 update for Modern Warfare 3. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section to learn more.