'Classic Modern Warfare' weapons to return in Warzone and MW3

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) might receive a whole new expansion for its weapons arsenal, with classic weapons from the original Modern Warfare titles returning in future seasonal updates, as confirmed by Sledgehammer Games. This means that players could find themselves using guns like the SCAR-L, Dragunov, Skorpion, and more in a new-gen multiplayer lobby.

The classic Modern Warfare saga set a high standard for all online multiplayer titles with its snappy movement and gunplay mechanics. Bringing back some of the classic guns from the original iterations would definitely be a challenge and might take the entire community by surprise. However, these items will not be coming in the first seasonal update that is expected to go live on December 5, 2023.

This article will highlight Sledgehammer’s confirmation of carrying forward the original MW game series weapons to MW3.

Sledgehammer Games set to introduce classic weapons in MW3

The original Modern Warfare games featured most of the base weapons that the new ones are inspired by, be it Assault Rifles, Sub Machine Guns, Shotguns, Snipers, or others.

Adding old weapons to the new shooter could be difficult for the devs as it wouldn’t be as simple as carrying forward MW2 assets. The guns would have to be rebuilt from scratch for this process to be successful. Moreover, the older titles had widely different movement and health pool mechanics that would not fit in with the new-gen titles.

However, the involvement of such items can potentially pull in more seasoned players to help them experience the good old days again. Sledgehammer devs have successfully balanced the classic maps from MW2, so there is a definite hope that they can pull it off once again.

The player base would likely pick up the classic weapons out of nostalgia and curiosity to continue the grind. Weapon progression and mastery camos can also be ingrained in these guns to attract more users, as these incentives did not exist in the original titles. Combined with MW3's fresh gunsmith system, the old guns could gain an advantage over the new ones with dedicated attachments and mods.

The guns would also be available in Warzone when they are released for MW3 in future seasonal updates.

