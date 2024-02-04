Fan-favorite CoD Vanguard map is returning in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2

Scheduled to launch on Wednesday, February 7, at 9 am PT across all platforms, Season 2 for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone brings with it a multitude of thrilling additions. The highlight among them is the introduction of four new Core 6v6 multiplayer maps, promising an extensive expansion of the gameplay landscape.

This includes three entirely novel 6v6 maps and the revival of a fan-favorite, offering players a blend of fresh and familiar battlegrounds.

Fan-favorite CoD Vanguard map Das Haus is being remastered for Modern Warfare 3 Season 2

Leading the charge is the inclusion of the iconic map, Das Haus Remastered, making a triumphant return to the scene. Originally a cherished Vanguard map, it now undergoes a transformative facelift, immersing players in a revamped environment near Highrise.

Transporting gamers to a remote wooded location in Germany, Das Haus Remastered centers around Special Forces honing their skills for an imminent overseas invasion of the White House. This multiplayer map focuses on small, interior-centric combat within a meticulously designed mock West Wing.

As the Vanguard Map overview reveals, players can anticipate engaging in intense firefights within this unique setting.

Das Haus, initially featured in Call of Duty: Vanguard is making a cross-generational leap to be incorporated into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 as part of the highly anticipated Season Two update.

Scheduled for a mid-season release in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2, this new and remastered Das Haus promises an exhilarating experience. As players navigate through an under-construction skyscraper in the vicinity of Highrise, they'll be greeted with a refreshed and brighter atmosphere.

The absence of destructible cover in this iteration ensures even faster-paced action, inviting players to immerse themselves in the chaos or pursue XP gains.

The remastered Das Haus map maintains its small-sized, 6v6 core format, offering a familiar yet revitalized setting for players to explore. The map encourages constant combat, with a focus on the tight central hallway, where players need to be vigilant for potential longshot encounters.

Additionally, navigating through the openings along the outer flank routes adds an extra layer of strategy and excitement to the gameplay in Modern Warfare 3.

To enhance player experience, Season 2 introduces new compass names, easily distinguishable blue and orange spawn points, and a penthouse environment, elevating Das Haus to new heights of tactical engagement.

Whether players are here for the thrill of causing chaos or pursuing XP rewards, Das Haus Remastered in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 promises an immersive and dynamic gaming experience, blending nostalgia with the excitement of fresh challenges on the battlefield of MW3.