Golden Armor easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies is one of the most highly sought-after items in the game after the debut of the latest update. You can get your hands on this item by exploring the tomb and completing a few little tasks scattered across different areas of the Dark Aether.

This article will provide a detailed brief on the Golden Armor easter egg guide in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Read below to know more.

How to get Golden Armor easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Getting your hands on the Golden Armor easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies is quite easy, provided you know your way around the map and the tasks you need to complete. Luckily, we have a step-by-step guide to help you unlock this item with absolute ease, providing you instantaneous access to this coveted armor vest in the game.

Without further delay, let's focus on getting the Golden Armor in BO6 Zombies:

1) Picking up the first statue's head

Location of the first crate (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@ZoneXbez)

Go to the Dark Aether Nexus, and proceed to look for a brown crate near the Juggernog. Proceed to melee this crate until it breaks. It will reveal a broken head. Interact with it to stash it into your inventory.

2) Picking up the second statue's head

Location of the second crate (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@ZoneXbez)

Right in the vicinity of where you found the first crate, you will also discover a second crate secretly hidden under a palm-like plant. Locate this crate and break it with your melee attack. Upon breaking it, you will be met with an identical broken head. Proceed to stash it once more.

3) Placing the heads on the statues

Reconstructing statues (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@ZoneXbez)

Once you collect both heads, make your way back to the spawn location for the tomb. Here, you will find two statues that will be missing their heads. Go up to each one and interact with them to reconstruct them.

4) Starting the blood sacrifice

Initiating the blood sacrifice (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@ZoneXbez)

Once you complete reconstructing both statues, you will be met with a prompt to start a blood sacrifice. Proceed to gear up to the best of your ability before interacting with this prompt.

Once you accept the blood sacrifice, your health will drop to 1HP, and you have to engage in combat against 3 HVTs (if you're playing with friends, the total number of HVT spawned will increase).

5) Getting the Golden Armor

Getting the Golden Armor (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@ZoneXbez)

After you successfully kill all three HVTs in the game, you will have completed the entire Golden Armor easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Head back to the spawn location to purchase the armor for absolutely free.

That's all there is to know about the Golden Armor easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's COD section.

