HDR in Warzone 2: Guide for emulating the iconic Cold War sniper in Battle Royale

In Warzone 2, players can now experience nostalgia with a fresh build that mimics the classic Cold War Battle Royale HDR sniper. This configuration, which includes a new scope attachment, truly retains the character of the original rifle and evokes memories of Call of Duty's Cold War era. Recreate exhilarating moments that made the HDR a beloved weapon by transforming your go-to sniper into it with a new build.

This setup, provided by a Reddit user, involves the MCPR - 300 and meticulously integrates necessary attachments that let you recreate the classic Cold War weapon. The following section delves into the loadout in-depth.

Best Warzone 2 MCPR-300 loadout transforms the weapon into the iconic Cold War HDR

The bolt-action HDR sniper rifle, known for its lethality and one-shot elimination capability, trades mobility for precision. This weapon, despite its absence in Warzone 2, is unmatched in terms of quick-scoping. It's worth noting that there is no information to suggest it's going to be featured in this title.

Fortunately, one Reddit user named u/Global-Profile1193 found a loadout that could transform the MCPR-300 into this iconic weapon.

The main element of this setup is the new 6.3x-14x Carrack optic scope — a reflection of the HDR sniper's style and sensation. This universally applicable attachment lets you seamlessly transform your favorite sniper into the classic one. However, you must first unlock this optic, which requires advancing your Carrack .300 to level 4.

Fans prefer the MCPR-300 sniper in Warzone 2 because it feels powerful and precise, much like the HDR sniper.

Here are the recommended items to use on the MCPR:

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Barrel: 22" OMX-456

22" OMX-456 Optic: 6.3x-14x Carrack

6.3x-14x Carrack Stock: Cronen Lion Stock

Cronen Lion Stock Ammunition: .300 Mag High Velocity

The Nilsound 90 is a silenced extra-length muzzle that offers maximum range with enhanced bullet velocity. Additionally, the 22" OMX-456 barrel is the optimal choice for this weapon since it offers increased recoil control, along with enhanced bullet velocity, damage range, and hip-fire accuracy.

The 6.3x-14x Carrack optic and .300 Mag High-Velocity ammo are essential attachments in this build since they provide superior accuracy as well as increased bullet velocity.

Finally, the Cronen Lion Stock provides a heavier reinforced design that increases aiming stability.

The above is the optimal MCPR-300 configuration meant to emulate the classic Cold War HDR sniper rifle.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 5 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.