Playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta (MW3) with one's friends is going to be a lot more fun than queuing solo. No CoD game is complete without the integration of social features such as voice chat, text chat, and adding friends. In fact, last year's title saw the developers focusing a lot on improving the title's social aspects by including features such as proximity chat and squad assimilation.

This guide will take a closer look at how you can add friends to your lobbies and play with them in Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta.

How to play Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta with your friends?

Expand Tweet

The process of adding friends in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta (MW3) will not see a lot of changes over last year's title as the game essentially shares the same UI. Here's how you can go about it:

Launch Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta once it goes live.

Now, navigate to the Social Menu. Press the R3 button on your PS and Xbox controller to directly switch to the Social Menu. On PC, press the F2 button.

Select Add Friends, type in your friend's Activision ID, and send a request.

Now ask your friend to accept the invitation. Once they accept your request, they will be added as your friend. If you want to team up now, simply head over to the playlist you want to play and invite your friend to the lobby. Now you can start the queue and play together.

However, if you are a returning user who previously had the friend added in either MW2 or Warzone 2, you can directly invite them to play without having to add them again.

How to find your Activision ID in Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta?

Expand Tweet

You'll need your friend's Activision ID to add them as a friend or vice versa in Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta. Here's how you can find it:

Launch the game.

Head over to the 'Account and Network' settings.

Select 'Activision Account.'

Click 'Show Details' at the bottom left corner to find your Activision ID.

The ID will usually be in the format of "YourName#digits." You can now share this ID with your friends so that they can add you and play together.

That covers everything there is to know about adding and playing with friends in MW3 Open Beta. With game modes like Ground War playable during the beta, communicating and coordinating with your teammates is going to play a major role in defining the experience.

Moreover, as game modes like Search and Destroy will be introduced in the beta later, synergy is going to be the ultimate deciding factor in a match's outcome.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty hub for the latest news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, MW2, and Warzone 2.