How to change the loading screen in Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 offers a lot of customization options, including the ability to change one's loading screen before a match. While these may not affect one's gameplay, they are certainly an interesting addition that allows players to tweak their game for a personalized experience. Surprisingly many users don't take advantage of the feature, despite having various screens unlocked and ready for use.

That said, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at the procedure to change your loading screen easily in MW2.

Guide to changing the loading screen in Modern Warfare 2

Changing the loading screen in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

To change your loading screen in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, follow the steps given below:

Launch Call of Duty HQ.

From the main menu navigate to the MW2 section.

Head over to the Customize tab located at the top bar.

Find the Loading Screen card from the given options and click on it.

Select your preferred screen to equip it.

That is all there is to it. Once equipped, you will see the screen that you selected before getting into a match. If you are having trouble finding the unlocked screen options, simply go to the 'Sort Filter' option and select 'Purchased.' This will show you only the screens you own, and you can choose any among them that suits your needs.

You can also set them to 'Randomize' to load a different screen each time you head into a match, letting the game surprise you each time around. Or, you can just add your liked set of screens to your 'Favorites' and select 'Randomize Favorites' to be only presented one among them.

It is worth noting here that if you want to change your screen in Warzone 2, you'll have to do it separately. The abovementioned steps will also work for the battle royale title. All you have to do is to navigate to the Warzone 2 section from Call of Duty HQ and customize your screen from there.

That covers everything that there is to know about changing one's loading screen in Modern Warfare 2. It is a fairly straightforward process and is applicable for all gaming platforms.

For those wondering, you can get these screens for free as well as by paying for them (via bundle purchases). If you want them for free, be sure to check out the Free Store packs, Daily Login rewards, Battle Pass, and the limited-time events that take place in each Season.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone's The Haunting event is currently live. It is now available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

