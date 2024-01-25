How to complete Outlast contract in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

The Outlast contract in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies adds a challenging twist to familiar Outbreak objectives. While there are various contracts in Urzikstan with different objectives, this stands out as one of the toughest ones in the game. However, many players still aim to complete the mission to obtain some pretty great rewards.

The Outlast contract is a larger-scale version of the Holdout objective from Outbreak, requiring players to defend a designated location against a massive horde, leading to the detonation of a shockwave pulse. Here's how you can complete the contract in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Where to find the Outlast contract in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Outlast contract in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

The Outlast contract in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies can spawn in different Threat Zones and will be indicated on the map with a blue Satellite symbol. While it doesn't have a fixed location, you'll notice the blue Satellite marker on your Tac Map when you're near it.

You need to interact with the PND machine to start the contract. The primary objective is to survive until the progress bar reaches 100%. Be ready for intense waves of zombies and Hellhound dogs as soon as the progress bar begins moving forward.

How to complete the Outlast contract in MW3 Zombies

Activate the PND to start the contract (Image via Activision)

To complete the Outlast contract in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you must locate the coordinates provided after activating the contract. Locate the PND device at the marked location, which charges a pulse attack to eliminate nearby crystals. Before activating the PND, investigate the area for loot caches and set up defenses like a sentry gun.

You should interact with the PND to initiate the charging process. Upon activation, regular zombies and Hellhounds spawn to protect the crystals. Different Threat Zones have varying difficulties, with higher Threat levels taking longer to complete and featuring tougher enemies.

You must stay within the designated zone marked by purple crystals and eliminate zombies as the progression bar advances. To keep the bar moving, you need to remain within the PND's range. Leaving the location will cause the progress bar to decrease.

You should consider equipping weapons for undead crowd control, preferably guns with quick reload times and automatic firing. It's also advised to attempt the contract in a low-level Threat Zone and bring friends for higher chances of success.

Rewards for completing the Outlast contract in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Completing the Outlast contract rewards you with a hefty amount of Essence and some Rift Rewards. The rewards are not your normal loot, so you can expect some special armor and weapons.

