How to download Warzone on PC

The Season 1 patch of Warzone is currently live, and it has introduced a plethora of new content to the game with the Modern Warfare 3 integration. Not only has the patch brought in several new weapons, equipment, perks, and other features to the title, but it has also overhauled a considerable number of game mechanics that have improved the title's playability by a significant margin.

All these changes have aroused the attention of gamers worldwide, with many new players wanting to give this battle royale a go. For PC gamers worldwide, this guide will index the process of installing Warzone on Steam and Battle.net in a clear and concise manner.

How to install Warzone on Steam

The installation window on Steam (Image via Activision)

Steam is one of the most well-known gaming platforms for PC, and it hosts an impressive collection of numerous titles, including Warzone. To install the game on Steam, players will have to complete the steps mentioned below:

Launch the Steam application and sign in to your account. On the homepage, there is a search bar on the top-right corner. Search for Call of Duty Warzone. Click on Call of Duty®: Warzone™ in the dropdown menu, and it will open the game's page. Scroll down a little bit and click on the "Play Game" button. An installation window will pop up, and players will now have to select the desired directory where they wish to install the game. Click on Install.

After clicking on "Install", the game will download and install itself automatically. Upon completion, players can launch and enjoy the title. Players are also advised to connect their Activision account to Steam for seamless login after starting the game.

How to install Warzone on Battle.net

Installation page of Battle.net (Image via Activision)

Battle.net is the very own client of Activision Blizzard which hosts several of its titles including Call of Duty's very own battle royale. To download and install the game on a PC via Battle.net, players will have to follow these simple steps:

Launch the Battle.net app and log in to your account. Once the main screen opens up, navigate to All Games and click on it. Find Call of Duty: Warzone and select it. Click on the Install button.

Just like Steam, completing the aforementioned steps will download and install the game on the PC. However, players should note that the download speed of the Battle.net application is capped by default, and they will have to set it to unlimited in settings if they wish to finish downloading this humongous game as quickly as possible.

For more updates on Warzone Season 1, stay tuned to the Call of Duty section of Sportskeeda.