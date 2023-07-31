How to dropshot in Warzone 2?

Dropshot is an advanced movement technique in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Using this gameplay mechanic, players can instantly go prone and throw off the aim of their enemies. This technique comes in handy, especially in one-on-one fights at close ranges, making it difficult for the targets to shoot back accurately. However, unlike in the previous Call of Duty games, implementing it in the current-gen title can be a little complicated.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 launched with numerous upgrades over their prequels. The gameplay mechanics received a massive overhaul and took the series a step closer to realism.

Hence, the traditional method of dropshotting doesn't work anymore. If players go the traditional route, the movement will be way slower, and their chances of getting killed while implementing it will increase drastically.

That said, this guide will look at how one can dropshot properly in Warzone 2 and increase their chances of winning gunfights.

Can you dropshot in Warzone 2?

Simply put, yes, you'll be able to dropshot in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. However, as mentioned earlier, implementing it will be different. In older Call of Duty titles, players would sprint, go prone instantly, and shoot at their enemies to use this advanced movement technique.

But in the case of the current-gen titles, due to their realistic movement mechanics and animation changes, instant dropshots aren't possible the traditional way. To implement this advanced movement technique in current-gen titles, you'll have to follow the steps below:

For PC (Mouse and Keyboard)

This movement technique is much easier to accomplish on Mouse and Keyboard. Here's how you can go about doing so:

Begin a tactical sprint.

Release the forward movement key (By default, it's 'W' on PC).

Press the Prone key. (By default, it's 'Ctrl' on PC)

The timing has to be perfect to implement this movement technique. You'll have to let go of the W key and instantly go prone. If you do it too quickly, your character will dolphin dive instead. On the other hand, if you do it too slowly, you will just get the regular prone animation.

For Console (Controller Players)

This method will be a little tricky for Controller players but can be mastered with practice. To successfully implement this mechanic in Warzone 2, follow these steps:

Start a tactical sprint.

Pull back on the left stick.

Go prone.

Just like in the case of PC players, the timing also has to be correct here. You must go prone almost instantly the second you pull back the left stick. This can be a little challenging for newcomers to the series, and hence it is advised to practice it in the Private Match section before heading into a real game.

That covers everything that there is to know about using the dropshot movement mechanic. Although it might appear that you are going prone at a regular pace using this technique, it will be almost instantaneous from your enemies' perspective.

